Reigning Champions Golden State Warriors set a new NBA three-point record in their 147-140 win over the New Orleans Pelicans in an encounter played on Thursday, January 17.

The Warriors had to come back from several points down with Steph Curry recording 20 points in one quarter.

He became the first player to record eight three point in three straight games as he put in an impressive performance at the Oracle Arena.

The Warriors also tied their franchise-record of 24 3-pointers in the win, but set a new NBA record of 43 three pointers in a game eclipsing their previous record set against the Sacramento Kings.

Curry ending with 41 points, nine form three point, with help from Kevin Durant who added 30 points, Draymond Green contributing 17 points and 14 assists while Anthony Davis put up 30 points and 18 rebounds for the Pelicans.

NBA results

Blake Griffin dropped 30 points to lead the Detroit Pistons to a 120-115 win against the Orlando Magic.

Kyrie Irving put up 27 points and a career-high 18 assist as the Boston Celtics beat the Toronto Raptors 117-108.

Donovan Mitchell put up 28 points as the Utah Jazz beat the Los Angeles Clippers 129-109.

James Harden dropped 58 points and 10 rebounds but the Houston Rockets lost 145-142 to the Brooklyn Nets.

Giannis Antetokounmpo put up 27 points and 11 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks took control of the Eastern Conference with a 111-101 win against the Memphis Grizzles.

https://twitter.com/NBA/status/1085806110420942849

Rookie Luka Doncic put up 25 points but the Dallas Mavericks lost 105-101 at home to the San Antonio Spurs.

Damian Lillard put up 33 points as the Portland TrailBlazers beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 129-112.