﻿Reigning NBA champions Golden State Warriors﻿ made it nine straight victories as they beat the Washington Wizards 126-118 in an encounter played on Friday, January 25.

The Warriors have stated the year with a winning streak which is the longest in the NBA this season.

Star player Steph Curry was the hero with 38 points while, Kevin Durant added 21 with returnee Center DeMarcus Cousins contributing 17 points.

The bench also played a huge part in the victory as Andre Iguodala, Alfonzo McKinnie both put in impressive performances as the Dubs recorded their eight win on the road.

NBA results

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered a 105-120 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Karl Anthony Towns recorded 27 points and 12 rebounds as the Wolves condemned the Lakers to a third straight defeat.

The Oklahoma City Thunder recorded a 122-116 win over the New Orleans Pelicans thanks to Russell Westbrook recording his 15th triple-double of the season, 23 points 17 rebounds and 16 assists.

The Portland TrailBlazers continued their impressive season with a 120-106 win over the Phoenix Suns.