﻿Reigning NBA Champions Golden State Warriors﻿ beat the Boston Celtics 115-111 in an encounter played on Sunday, January 27.

The win over the Celtics was the 10th straight win this season away from home.

The Warriors also recorded the 300th career coaching win for their manager Steve Kerr.

Speaking after the game Kerr said, “Just a great basketball game, really high-level stuff ... It felt like a playoff game.”

Kevin Durant was the star player for the Warriors contributing 38 points with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson adding 24 and 21 points respectively.

NBA results

The Portland TrailBlazers beat the Atlanta Hawks thanks to a CJ McCollum triple-double 28 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Nikola Jokic put up a triple-double 32 points 18 rebounds and 10 assist as the Denver Nuggets beat the Philadelphia Sixers 126-110.

The San Antonio Spurs beat the New Orleans Pelicans 126-114 with a double-double from LaMarcus Aldridge 28 points and 12 rebounds.

Mike Conley dropped 22 points and 11 assists as the Memphis Grizzles beat the Indiana Pacers 106-103.