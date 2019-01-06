Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings set a new NBA record in an encounter played on Sunday, January 6.

The Warriors bounced back from defeat to the Houston Rockets by beating the Kings 127-123.

In the course of the game the two sides put up 41 three-pointers combined to set a new NBA record for most in a game.

The reigning NBA Champions Golden State Warriors put up 21 three-pointers while the Kings set up a franchise record with 20 three-pointers.

Star performers in the encounter were Stephen Curry with 42 points, Kevin Durant 29 points and Klay Thompson adding 20 points.

NBA results

Th Portland Trailblazers beat the Houston Rockets 110-101, the San Antonio Spurs beat the Memphis Grizzles 108-88.

The Toronto Raptors beat the Milwaukee Bucks 123-116 with Kawhi Leonard dropping 30 points to lead his team to victory despite 43 points from Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Nikola Jokic dropped 39 points and 12 rebounds as the Denver Nuggets beat the Charlotte Hornets 123-110.

Donovan Mitchell scored 26 points as the Utah Jazz beat the Detroit Pistons 110-105, the Philadelphia Sixers beat the Dallas Mavericks 106-100, while the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 133-98.