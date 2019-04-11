The Manu Garba side jetted off to Tanzania on Wednesday, April 12 ahead of their opening game against host Tanzania.

It will be Nigeria’s ninth appearance at the U17 AFCON which they secured by winning the WAFU B U17 Tournament in Niger Republic in September 2018.

The Golden Eaglets will be aiming to win the tournament for a top-four finish in the tournament which will be enough to secure a spot at the 2019 U17 FIFA World Cup holding later in the year in Brazil.

Nigeria, who have won the tournament twice before are in Group A alongside host Tanzania, Angola and Uganda.

After their opening game against Tanzania on Sunday, Nigeria will face Angola on Wednesday, April 17 and Uganda on Saturday, April 20.