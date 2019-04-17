After a thrilling 5-4 win over host Tanzania in their first game of the U17 AFCON, Nigeria got another win over Angola in Dar es Salaam.

It was Olakunle Olusegun who got the goal for the Golden Eaglets from the penalty spot in the 21st minute penalty.

Again, it was a game which Nigeria were guilty of profligacy in front of goal after dominating the game for the most part.

Wisdom Ubani who got a brace against Tanzania on Sunday had a chance to give Nigeria the lead on the 11th minute but his fierce effort from 22-yard freekick went narrowly off target.

It was Angola’s time to try goal from a distance but Golden Eaglets’ goalkeeper Sunday Stephen did well to punch out a shot from Zito.

Three minutes later, Stephen was sharp again to keep out another effort from the Angolans and quickly on the end, Ubani’s snapshot after a swift turn went narrowly wide.

In the 21st minute, Olusegun put Nigeria in the lead from the penalty spot after an Angolan defender had handled the ball in the box under pressure.

From then on, the Golden Eaglets dominated the game and could have had more goals but they kept missing chances after chances.

In the second half, they continued to carve the Angolans open but their profligacy continued and also failed to take advantage of a red card given to their opponent in the 51st minute.

At the end, it was 1-0 to Nigeria who are now leaders of Group A with six points and need just a point to take them to the semifinals which will also also guarantee them a place in the 2019 U17 FIFA World Cup.

A draw between Tanzania and Uganda, the second Group A match of the day will also mean Nigeria are through to the semifinal of the 2019 U17 AFCON.

The Golden Eaglets last won the U17 AFCON title in 2007 and were runners up in 2013.