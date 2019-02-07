Super Eagles Technical Adviser Gernot Rohr has stated that he will give fringe players of Nigeria’s senior men’s football team to impress when they take on Seychelles in their final 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) clash.

The Super Eagles have already booked a spot at the tournament which will be hosted in Egypt this season.

The Super Eagles need all three points in their final group game against Seychelles to guarantee top spot regardless of what happens in the other fixture between Libya and South Africa.

In an interview with the Nation, Rohr stated that players who have not been given much game time will feature in the game against Seychelles.

Speaking about the location, Rohr stated that he would like to play at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium Uyo but could possibly end up at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Delta.

He said, “It is the decision of the NFF about where we are going to play; it’s not for me or the players or the coaching staff to decide where we are going to play. But anywhere we are going to play, I want us to have good condition like we always have in Uyo with the good pitch and nice environment.”

Rohr also stated that the international friendly game against the Pharoah’s of Egypt will also be crucial in deciding his team to the 2019 AFCON.

He said, “We are already in preparation for the AFCON, which is coming soon. As such, these two games are very important to us. Both the AFCON qualifier and the friendly match against Egypt is key for our preparation to see that we have quality and the chance for us to test new players though we already have a good group.

“We didn’t lose a game in the World Cup qualifiers and we also did well relatively at the World Cup and so anyone wishing to come into the group must be very strong. So, the opportunity is there for us to reassess the level of the team in these two coming matches against Seychelles and Egypt.”