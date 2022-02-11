'Zouma's cat kicking video worse than racism', Ex-Premier League footballer Chris Kirkland says

The 27-year-old defender is currently under much scrutiny following footage of him on Monday night that appeared to show the France International slapping and kicking his pet cat in his Essex mansion.

However, the retired 40-year-old Kirkland has now stated after he was invited to discuss the shocking video involving the West Ham star

Speaking on the BBC News show, he said:

"Everywhere they go now and everywhere he [Zouma] goes, he's going to be targeted and rightfully so as well because he deserves everything he's going to get," Kirkland said in an interview with the BBC.

"I'm a bit advocate for mental health, so I have to be careful what I say because it's bound to test Zouma, but he's brought it all upon himself by a sickening video.

Imago

"I'm still in disbelief that West Ham played him last night, I thought that was disgraceful but again The FA for me, if it was a racism case, the FA have acted, stepped in and banned players for six to 10 games, biting six to 10 games.

"This is worse if anything, what is the difference?"

Chris Kirkland had as well previously urged West Ham to not allow Kurt Zouma to play for the club after that footage as well, speaking to Jim White and Simon Jordan on TalkSport

West Ham attacker Michail Antonio already yesterday questioned the unfair treatment of his teammate Zouma following the cat kicking incident and claimed that the same level of efforts to punish the defender would never be applied to racism in football.

Currently, Kurt Zouma As for has been dropped from the Hammers' squad and has also been slapped with a £250,000 penalty fine.

He's also been dropped by his boot sponsor Adidas and his brother Yoan who was filming the incident has also been suspended by club side Dagenham & Redbridge FC