Zlatan Ibrahimovic reveals the role late Mino Raiola played in AC Milan's title win

Ibrahimovic and Raiola's bond

Ibrahimovic was one of Raiola's clients, with the two sharing a close friendship. The ex-Manchester United striker has now dedicated Milan's Serie A success to the Dutch-Italian agent, saying it would not have been possible without him.

Pulse Nigeria

Speaking after Milan ended their long drought for a Serie A title with a 3-0 win over Sassuolo, Ibrahimovic revealed Raiola was responsible for his return to Milan.

The 40-year-old Swede revealed the late agent persuaded him to rejoin the Rossoneri, predicting he would lead them to glory again.

Two years after he returned to the club, Raiola's prophecy has now come to pass, with Milan winning their first league title since 2011.

ALSO READ: Full clientele list of one of the greatest agents in football history

Although Raiola is no longer alive, Ibrahimovic did not forget him after Milan's victory at the Mapei Stadium.

“I dedicate it to him, Ibrahimovic told Sky Italia, as per, GIFN. "He was one of those who wanted to see me at Milan. He told me I could save them and bring them back. I dedicate it to him.

Ibrahimovic's future unclear

Ibrahimovic's future is in doubt as his contract with Milan expires next month, and there is still no word over a potential renewal.

There have also been reports that the ex-PSG man could retire. However, Ibrahimovic says he is not ready to retire, saying Mino would want him to continue.

"Mino would advise me to play for another ten years and steal more money. What will I do? I have to stay.

"Well, let's see. When I'm well, healthy, I can see how I am, and from there, I can make a choice.