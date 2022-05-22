Zlatan Ibrahimovic has dedicated AC Milan's Serie A title to the late renowned agent Mino Raiola. Raiola recently passed away following an operation on an undisclosed illness, but before his passing, he represented a host of footballers.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic reveals the role late Mino Raiola played in AC Milan's title win
The Sweden star was part of the Rossoneri squad that ended their long wait for the top-flight title, but he insists it would not have been possible without the late agent.
Ibrahimovic and Raiola's bond
Ibrahimovic was one of Raiola's clients, with the two sharing a close friendship. The ex-Manchester United striker has now dedicated Milan's Serie A success to the Dutch-Italian agent, saying it would not have been possible without him.
Speaking after Milan ended their long drought for a Serie A title with a 3-0 win over Sassuolo, Ibrahimovic revealed Raiola was responsible for his return to Milan.
The 40-year-old Swede revealed the late agent persuaded him to rejoin the Rossoneri, predicting he would lead them to glory again.
Two years after he returned to the club, Raiola's prophecy has now come to pass, with Milan winning their first league title since 2011.
Although Raiola is no longer alive, Ibrahimovic did not forget him after Milan's victory at the Mapei Stadium.
“I dedicate it to him, Ibrahimovic told Sky Italia, as per, GIFN. "He was one of those who wanted to see me at Milan. He told me I could save them and bring them back. I dedicate it to him.
Ibrahimovic's future unclear
Ibrahimovic's future is in doubt as his contract with Milan expires next month, and there is still no word over a potential renewal.
There have also been reports that the ex-PSG man could retire. However, Ibrahimovic says he is not ready to retire, saying Mino would want him to continue.
"Mino would advise me to play for another ten years and steal more money. What will I do? I have to stay.
"Well, let's see. When I'm well, healthy, I can see how I am, and from there, I can make a choice.
"When I'm on the pitch, I make a difference, I don't see another Ibra," he added.
