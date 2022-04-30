Zlatan Ibrahimovic crowns himself as the best player in history of MLS

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has made an unsurprising admission about his time stateside in the Major Soccer League.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has revealed his best MLS player in history
Zlatan Ibrahimovic has revealed his best MLS player in history

The 40-year-old, who returned to AC Milan in 2020, spent two years in the MLS, leaving with 68 goal contributions (53 goals and 15 assists) in just 58 appearances.

Recommended articles
Ibrahimovic enjoyed a prolific two year stay in Los Angeles before returning to AC Milan
Ibrahimovic enjoyed a prolific two year stay in Los Angeles before returning to AC Milan GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA

Speaking with ESPN, Zlatan went over his time in America revealing that he soon realised that the competition was below his lofty standards.

“I’m very happy. I’m very thankful for MLS because they gave me the chance to feel alive. But the problem was I was still too alive. So I was too good for the whole competition. That is what I showed.

“And I’m the best ever to play in MLS and that is not me having an ego or trying to show off now. That is true. And when I was there, I enjoyed it. I had a good time. And I like the way they were working, the way they were doing the marketing stuff.

Ibrahimovic impressed in America but also continued to divide opinions
Ibrahimovic impressed in America but also continued to divide opinions GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA

“I think playing in MLS was the best way for me to come back after my injury. I was in the best condition ever. And I’m very proud I played for the MLS because they were saying to me the stadiums are pretty empty when you play in that.

“There were no empty stadiums when I was playing. It was even overbooked, so I cannot complain, and I’m very happy I was there.”

Although Ibrahimovic is now in his 40s he does not want to rule out the possibility of a return to MLS, even hinting at probably owning a franchise one day.

"You never know maybe one day I'll come back to remind them of what real football is.

Zlatan might follow in David Beckham's footsteps and launch his own MLS franchise
Zlatan might follow in David Beckham's footsteps and launch his own MLS franchise AFP

"So it's for two years. They get to see what real football is, and I think they will never see something like that. Maybe I come back and have my own club, you never know." Ibrahimovic said.

Ibrahimovic and AC Milan are in pursuit of their first Scudetto in 11 years, and they take on Fiorentina on Sunday afternoon.

Topics:

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda Niyi Iyanda Niyi is a sports journalist and content creator. He unapologetically gives an opinion on key happenings in the world of Sports

More from category

  • Naby Keita scored the only goal of the game in Liverpool’s 1-0 win over Newcastle on Saturday in the Premier league

    Newcastle vs Liverpool: 3 takeaways as Keita fires Reds back to the top

  • Samuel Chukwueze was on target for Villarreal (IMAGO/ActionPictures)

    Chukwueze on target but Villarreal suffer a second straight defeat

  • Social media reactions as Liverpool pile pressure on title contenders Man City following win over Newcastle on Saturday

    'Over to you Man City'- Reactions as Naby Keita keeps Liverpool’s title hopes alive

Recommended articles

Newcastle vs Liverpool: 3 takeaways as Keita fires Reds back to the top

Newcastle vs Liverpool: 3 takeaways as Keita fires Reds back to the top

Chukwueze on target but Villarreal suffer a second straight defeat

Chukwueze on target but Villarreal suffer a second straight defeat

'Over to you Man City'- Reactions as Naby Keita keeps Liverpool’s title hopes alive

'Over to you Man City'- Reactions as Naby Keita keeps Liverpool’s title hopes alive

Championship leader Leclerc promises to learn from Imola mistakes

Championship leader Leclerc promises to learn from Imola mistakes

Zlatan Ibrahimovic crowns himself as the best player in history of MLS

Zlatan Ibrahimovic crowns himself as the best player in history of MLS

'He has not been there as much as we want'- Mikel Arteta worried by Thomas Partey injury record

'He has not been there as much as we want'- Mikel Arteta worried by Thomas Partey injury record

Trending

WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Can Ronaldo do that' - Reactions as Messi scores wonder goal to crown PSG Champions in France.

Lionel Messi scored a wonder goal as PSG are crowned Ligue 1 champions
WAFU CUP

'How is he less than 20-year-old? 'Nigerians react to Flying Eagles players called up by Ladan Bosso

Reactions to Flying Eagles players called by Ladan Bosso
UCL

Crouch explains why Chukwueze only touched the ball 14 times against Liverpool

Chukwueze was not good as Liverpool beat Villarreal 2-0 at Anfield

Heartbreak for Drogba as 'experienced' rivals knock him out of Ivorian FA elections

Didier Drogba