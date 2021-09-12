RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Zimbabwe sack Croatian Logarusic after poor World Cup results

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Zimbabwe coach Zdravko Logarusic gives instructions during the African Nations Championship in Cameroon last January

Zimbabwe coach Zdravko Logarusic gives instructions during the African Nations Championship in Cameroon last January Creator: -
Zimbabwe coach Zdravko Logarusic gives instructions during the African Nations Championship in Cameroon last January Creator: -

Croatian Zdravko Logarusic on Sunday became the second coaching casualty of 2022 World Cup group-phase qualifying in Africa when he was fired by Zimbabwe. 

Recommended articles

The 55-year-old paid the price for the Warriors' poor start in Group G this month with a 0-0 home draw against South Africa followed by a 1-0 away loss to Ethiopia, leaving them bottom of the table.

A national football association statement said "it would like to inform the football fraternity and the nation at large that it has amicably parted ways with senior team coach Zdravko Logarusic".

His exit follows that of Hossam el Badry, who was axed as coach of Egypt and replaced by former Real Madrid manager and Manchester United assistant Carlos Queiroz.

Criticism of Logarusic had grown since last January when Zimbabwe were beaten by hosts Cameroon, Burkina Faso and Mali to make a humiliating early exit from the African Nations Championship. 

Logarusic was hired by Zimbabwe last year having taken outsiders Sudan to the 2018 semi-finals of the African Nations Championship, a two-yearly competition for footballers playing in their country of birth.

Before moving to Sudan, the Croatian worked with clubs in his homeland, Germany, Australia, Ghana, Kenya, Tanzania and Angola. 

His three Zimbabwean assistants, Lloyd Chitembwe, Tonderai Ndiraya and former national team star Benjamin 'Benjani' Mwaruwari, have also been fired.

Zimbabwe play Ghana twice in October and South Africa and Ethiopia the following month in other World Cup qualifiers.

They then prepare for the delayed 2021 Africa Cup of Nations from January 9 in Cameroon, facing Senegal, Guinea and Malawi in Group B.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Onyango, Shalulile star as Sundowns beat Chiefs to go top

Zimbabwe sack Croatian Logarusic after poor World Cup results

Serdar double lifts Hertha off bottom of Bundesliga

Marsch's Leipzig maybe 'not ready' to face Man City

Elliott injury overshadows Liverpool's win at Leeds

Returning Ibra helps Milan go top in Lazio win, Inter held

Serdar double lifts Hertha off bottom of Bundesliga

Three talking points from the Premier League weekend

Emma Raducanu: 3 things to know about the latest tennis star

Trending

Cape Verde Vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles' World Cup qualifier

Super Eagles of Nigeria will go again against Cape Verde on Tuesday

Watch Super Eagles celebrate in the dressing room after one of their latest wins [Video]

Watch Super Eagle celebrate in the dressing room after one of their latest win (Facebook/Super Eagles)

Why Ahmed Musa had different numbers of Super Eagles’ games in NFF and FIFA’s records [Pulse Explainer]

Ahmed Musa has not reached 100 caps for the Super Eagles according to FIFA (Instagram/Super Eagles)

How Super Eagles were forced to spend an extra night in Cape Verde

The Super Eagles could not leave Cape Verde immediately after their win (Instagram/Super Eagles)