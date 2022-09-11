Reactions as Juventus come from 2 goals down to draw 2-2 with Salernitana

After a disappointing 2-1 loss away to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the Champions League, Juventus were expected to take care of business against Salernitana in front of their home fans.

Antonio Candreva scored in the 18th minute to put Salernitana in front. Krzysztof Piatek converted from the penalty spot to give Salernitana a two-goal cushion at the halftime break.

Juventus would pile on pressure on Salernitana to start the second half and be rewarded with a goal by Gleison Bremer in the 51st minute.

Pulse Nigeria

Leonardo Bonucci scored the equalizer for Juventus in the 93rd minute.

Arkadiusz Milik bundled the ball into the net a few minutes later but after consultation with the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), the goal was ruled out.

Milik was sent off while Federico Fazio was also shown his marching orders. Juventus and Salernitana finished the game with 10 men in an exciting 2-2 draw.

pulse senegal

Reactions to Juventus 2-2 draw with Salernitana

After another disappointing draw, Juventus fans took to social media to express their frustrations.

The reactions were tailored to the immediate dismissal of Juventus Head coach Massimiliano Allegri.

Allegri Out rose to the top of the trends with Juventus fans offering potential replacements.

According to Juventus fans, former Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane and recently dismissed Thomas Tuchel should be targeted by the club.