Zidane: 'I'm not a terrible coach, I'm not the best either'

Despite sitting one point behind Atletico Madrid, Zidane's team are now favourites to defend the title they claimed last term in the Frenchman's first full season back in charge.

It would add to the 11 major trophies Zidane has already won across his two spells as Real Madrid coach, which includes two league titles and three consecutive successes in the Champions League.

Asked if it annoys him when he is called lucky, Zidane said: "I am lucky, it's true, lucky to be here and to coach this great club. Am I a terrible coach? I don't think I am terrible, I don't believe that.

"I'm not the best either, sure, but I enjoy what I'm doing."

Zidane's contract at Real Madrid runs until the summer of 2022 but doubts remain about whether he will continue beyond the current season.

He resigned unexpectedly in 2018 after winning the Champions League and has been linked with taking charge of the French national team and Juventus, where he spent five years as a player.

"I don't think about the future," said Zidane. "I don't know what will happen, you can have a five-year contract and leave tomorrow or the opposite. I'm happy and thinking about tomorrow's game."

Real Madrid play away at struggling Getafe on Sunday and Zidane has been able to name only 13 outfield players in the squad for the match.

Madrid announced on Saturday that Ferland Mendy has a calf problem while neither Eden Hazard nor Dani Carvajal were deemed ready after recently recovering from injury.

Zidane has only four fit defenders, with Sergio Ramos out injured, Raphael Varane unavailable after testing positive for Covid-19 and Nacho Fernandez suspended. Casemiro is also banned after being sent off against Barcelona.