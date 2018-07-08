Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Zambia put Belgian coach in charge of national team

Football Zambia put Belgian coach in charge of national team

Belgian Sven Vandenbroeck, the assistant coach of the Cameroon team that won the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations, has been named Zambia coach in succession to Wedson Nyirenda.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Sven Vandenbroeck was an assistant coach as Cameroon won the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations where he celebrated with Christian Bassogog after the semifinal. play

Sven Vandenbroeck was an assistant coach as Cameroon won the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations where he celebrated with Christian Bassogog after the semifinal.

(AFP/File)

Belgian Sven Vandenbroeck, the assistant coach of the Cameroon team that won the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations, has been named Zambia coach in succession to Wedson Nyirenda.

Former Zambia striker Nyirenda quit two months ago to take up a more lucrative post as coach of South African top-flight club Baroka.

A national football association official in Lusaka confirmed the appointment of Vandenbroeck, but gave no details regarding the length or value of the contract.

Vandenbroeck and head coach and fellow Belgian Hugo Broos were fired after Cameroon fared poorly at the Confederation Cup last year and failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

His first competitive challenge with Zambia comes in September when the "Chipolopolo" (Copper Bullets) visit Namibia for a 2019 Cup of Nations matchday 2 qualifier.

This match will place huge pressure on Vandenbroeck as Zambia made a disastrous start in the four-team group, losing at home against Mozambique.

Guinea-Bissau complete Group K and the winners and runners-up after six matches qualify for the 2019 tournament in Cameroon.

Vandenbroeck assisted Broos when long shots Cameroon were crowned African champions last year, coming from behind in the final to beat Egypt 2-1 in Gabon.

The tall, sandy-haired 38-year-old has been tasked with not only taking Zambia to the next Cup of Nations, but also to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Zambia, the shock 2012 Cup of Nations winners, are currently ranked 16 in Africa and 76 in the world.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Dele Alli The Yoruba football star who has cut ties with his father Kehindebullet
2 World Cup 2018 Hazard breaks tournament record of Super Eagles starbullet
3 World Cup 2018 Twitter slaughters Neymar as Brazil lose 1-2 to Belgiumbullet

Football

On a mission: Eden Hazard has captained Belgium to the World Cup semi-finals
Football Belgium's Hazard spells World Cup danger for France
Brazil midfielder Paulinho (right) in Friday's World Cup quarter-final, returning to China
Football Barcelona lend Paulinho to Chinese club Guangzhou
Raheem Sterling's pace caused problems to Sweden's defence
Football Croatia fear England's Sterling in World Cup semi
Pavard in action in France's win over Uruguay in the World Cup quarter-finals
Football Pavard true to his roots in France's far north despite rapid rise