Zaidu Sanusi's Porto show Portimonense no mercy in 7-goal thriller

Izuchukwu Akawor
It was a good night for Super Eagles defender Zaidu Sanusi and his Porto teammates

Zaidu Sanusi and Porto were just too good for Portimonense.

Zaidu Sanusi was in action as FC Porto put seven goals past a helpless Portimonense side at the Estadio do Dragao on Saturday night.

Dominant Porto celebrate.
Dominant Porto celebrate. Pulse Nigeria

The Nigerian left-back featured from the start before making way just before the start of the second half with Porto comfortably leading 4-0.

All the goals came courtesy of a brace from Mehdi Taremi, Marko Grujic and Evanilson to give the Portuguese giants a convincing advantage heading into the break.

It took Taremi just two minutes after the restart to complete his hat-trick to extend Porto's lead to 5-0.

Former Real Madrid star Pepe was amongst the goals for Porto.
Former Real Madrid star Pepe was amongst the goals for Porto. Pulse Nigeria

Two more goals from Pepe and Evanilson in the 55th and 60th minutes saw Porto seal a comprehensive and convincing win at home to make it four consecutive victories in the Portuguese league.

With the victory, Porto extended their lead at the top of the table to nine points as they close in on the title.

For Sanusi, the match was his 19th of the season for Porto in the league, with two goals and an assist to his name.

Izuchukwu Akawor

