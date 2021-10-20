RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Zaidu Sanusi : Revelling in redemption

Zaudi Sanusi was on parade for FC Porto of Portugal in their third UEFA Champions League Group C against AC Milan of Italy on Tuesday

The left back didn't start the game, but was introduced in the second half of the encounter as Porto edged the Italian 1-0 at the Estadio Dragao.

What I noticed from his performance :

Zaidu Sanusi played for just 45 minutes of the game, and he gave a very good account of himself.

Sanusi was one of the culprits for in Porto's 1-5 loss to Liverpool in the previous game.

He miscued a ball after his teammates had equally failed to clear their lines and Salah scored from there. In that particular game, Sanusi made four errors and was substituted by the Coach after 56 minutes.

On Wednesday, The left back appeared to have recover from the horrible experience and was one of the best players for Porto.

He intercepted all the dangerous ball from Milan and held his own against some of the best attackers in Europe at the moment.

Sanusi charged down the left wing for FC Porto, beats his marker with pace and power countless times.

He also supported the attack tirelessly and he delivered excellent crosses for his teammates. His recovery runs weren't bad, although there is a room for improvement.

Sanus's inability to return on time after an attack left too much space in Porto defense for Milan to explore, and the visitors almost punished him.

The former Santa Clara defender has to learn how to read the game and stop making silly mistakes when he's pressured from opponents.

Lastly, he has to improve his poor heading ability as well. He failed to win any Ariel challenge and second balls.

For a player who has been criticized for poor form, yesterday's performance shows, he's on the right path to redemption.

The overall performance was good and he can build on it in subsequent matches for Porto.

Seyi Alao is a football writer and pundit. He has worked with brands like brila.net, Footballlive.ng, it'sagoal.com, Opera News and Ogun State Television. Follow him on Twitter @Seyialao

Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf.

