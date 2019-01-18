Former Golden Eaglets star ﻿Yusuf Otubajo﻿ has stated in an exclusive interview with Pulse Sports that he intends to force his way into contention with the Super Eagles.

In the interview, Yusuf stated how he began his career to become a professional football.

He stated, "I was just a small boy who loved playing around my street and other streets in ijebu ode, I guess football start having a different meaning to me when I entered secondary school (ijebu ode grammar school).

"I joined the school team and as well have club side called (Sie'den fc) in ijebu ode."

He stated that he will like to wear the green and white of the Super Eagles in the nearest future stating that he is progressing with his club.

He said, "Nothing seem so difficult for God to do and my team has been in good form so far and sure when end it well with the league to champions league qualification, am sure my performance will create up great chance for the National team call up."

Asked about an unforgettable moment in his career, Yusuf picked his time with the Golden Eaglets of Nigeria.

He stated that being part of the team that finished runners-up at the 2009 FIFA U-17 World Cup hosted by Nigeria.

He said, "My most memorable moment was the final game of U-17 world cup Abuja Nigeria 2009, I came in 15 minutes to end the game and almost got the team draw goal but so unlucky then."

Yusuf stated that his heroes growing up were the legendary Jay-Jay Okocha and Kanu Nwankwo he said, "because of the skills and perfection of ball control and good in scoring goals."

Yusuf started his career with Nigerian sides Julius Berger Football Club, Gateway United F.C., Crown F.C, Atlético Madrid, FC Red Bull Salzburg, FC Pasching, FC Blau-Weiß Linz, Žilina, SC Altach and now LASK Linz.