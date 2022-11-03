'You don't always get what you deserve'- Ten Hag after Manchester United's win over Real Sociedad

The Dutch tactician led Manchester United to a win over the Spanish side, but it was not enough to secure the top spot in their Europa League group.

Erik Ten Hag believes Manchester United were unlucky to finish second in their Europa League group

Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag says his side deserved more after they finished second in their Europa League group.

Manchester United wrapped up their Europa League group campaign with a 1-0 win over Real Sociedad at Anoeta on Thursday evening.

Alejandro Garnacho's 17th-minute strike was all United to seal the three points in Spain. However, despite their win, United finished second behind Sociedad, meaning they will play a round of 16 tie against a side from the Champions League.

The Red Devils needed to win by two goals to qualify for the quarter-finals as group winners, but they could only score a goal in Spain.

However, Ten Hag insists his side did not get what they deserved, pointing to the penalty Sociedad got in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford.

"You don’t always get what you deserve: the first leg, they got a penalty which wasn’t a penalty," Ten Hag said after the game.

Ten Hag also spoke about his substitutions after he sparked a surprise by playing Harry Maguire up front. The former Ajax revealed he had to change things because the players were not doing the basics right.

"To bring extra offensive players in [was the idea], but in that moment, we were too erratic, we didn't work that good on the ball anymore, and so we bring less balls in the box. That process didn't work well," he added.

However, the former Ajax manager praised the goalscorer, Garnacho, saying he hopes the youngster keeps up the momentum.

"I hope he [Garnacho] can keep the process going. He was a threat, he scored a goal, he was reliable defending. If he can keep this going, then I am really happy," Ten Hag added.

United will find out their round of 16 opponent on Monday, November 7.

