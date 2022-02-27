"You could see the fear": Trapped Nigerian winger Solomon-Otabor reveals how scary fleeing Ukraine was

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Despite joining Rukh Lviv in January, Solomon-Otabor never kicked a ball for his Ukrainian club

Viv Solomon-Otabor
Viv Solomon-Otabor

While many still struggle to escape from conflict-stricken Ukraine, Nigerian winger Viv Solomon-Otabor has revealed that he is one of the few to have found a way out but shared that the experience of fleeing, was harrowing.

Recommended articles

Born in England, but to Nigerian parents, Solomon-Otabor was one of many Nigerians trapped in Ukraine as Russia invaded the sovereign nation earlier this week.

The 26-year-old former Wigan winger joined Rukh Lviv in January but kissed his Ukrainian career goodbye after just two months after Vladimir Putin's soldiers seized the Eastern European country.

Now back in the United Kingdom following Russia's invasion, Solomon-Otabor described the horrifying experience, explaining how others were not so fortunate in their attempts to flee as Russia's continued to wreak havoc on Ukraine.

Solomon-Otabor during his January unveiling at Rukh Lviv
Solomon-Otabor during his January unveiling at Rukh Lviv Twitter

"There was just a lot of cars, a lot of people, a lot of lorries. They were obviously trying to get back. Some got told to turn around which was not nice to see", Solomon-Otabor said while speaking in an interview with Sky Sports on his return to the UK.

"There was a lot of cars. Everybody was just calm but you could see the fear in their faces.

"You could see that fear as they were trying to get out."

As a result of joining during Ukraine's winter break, Solomon-Otabor was yet to make an appearance for his new team: Rukh Lviv.

The player who was an unused substitute for the Super Eagles in October 2019 was just one, of six Nigerian footballers affected by Russia-Ukraine tensions.

Solomon-Otabor is not the only footballer who has so far managed to escape Ukraine.

Three Brazilian footballers who play for Ukrainian Premier Liga club SK Dnipro-1 revealed on social media on Saturday that, they fled the war-torn nation and crossed the border into Romania. Gabriel Busanello, Bill and Felipe Pires all posted messages informing family and fans that they were safe.

At the start of the conflict, a group of players from Shakhtar Donetsk and Dynamo Kyiv posted a video together with their families from a hotel where they called for support from the Brazilian authorities, joined by Uruguayan player Carlos de Pena of Dynamo. The video was reposted by Brazil and Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar on his Instagram account.

Viv Solomon-Otabor
Viv Solomon-Otabor Pulse Nigeria

Solomon-Otabor was born in London to parents originally from Edo State, Nigeria and is the nephew of ex-Nigerian international, Thompson Oliha.

His father, Victor-Banks Otabor, played for Nigeria National League (NNL) side Bendel Insurance, and defunct NNPC and Eagle Oil.

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie

More from category

  • Viv Solomon-Otabor

    "You could see the fear": Trapped Nigerian winger Solomon-Otabor reveals how scary fleeing Ukraine was

  • Phil Foden scored the only goal in Manchester City's 1-0 win against Everton Creator: Oli SCARFF

    Three talking points from the Premier League weekend

  • Liverpool players celebrate winning the League Cup final Creator: JUSTIN TALLIS

    Liverpool win League Cup after Kepa's shoot-out miss

Recommended articles

You could see the fear: Trapped Nigerian winger Solomon-Otabor reveals how scary fleeing Ukraine was

"You could see the fear": Trapped Nigerian winger Solomon-Otabor reveals how scary fleeing Ukraine was

Three talking points from the Premier League weekend

Three talking points from the Premier League weekend

Liverpool win League Cup after Kepa's shoot-out miss

Liverpool win League Cup after Kepa's shoot-out miss

Russia face World Cup ban threat as sport turns yellow and blue for Ukraine

Russia face World Cup ban threat as sport turns yellow and blue for Ukraine

Borussia Dortmund lose ground in Bundesliga title race following dull draw

Borussia Dortmund lose ground in Bundesliga title race following dull draw

Liverpool win League Cup after Kepa's shoot-out miss

Liverpool win League Cup after Kepa's shoot-out miss

Trending

AWCON

Super Falcons players in TEARS LOCKED at Abuja Airport for over 4 hours after victory against Ivory Coast [Video]

The Super Falcons were detained at the Abuja Airport

'That is what happens when it comes to Africa'- Fiery Cameroon legend Samuel Eto'o pits Okocha against Ronaldinho

Court declares Samuel Eto’o as father of 22-year-old Spanish woman
UEL

'STOP THE WAR' - Reactions as Aubameyang, Adama SHINE in Barcelona's destruction of Napoli

It was a big moment for Barcelona against Napoli in Europe

How I was chosen to hoist AFCON trophy – Mimi Boateng tells full story

How I was chosen to hoist AFCON trophy – Mimi Boateng tells full story
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Phenomenal, Absolute Baller!' -Reactions as Jadon Sancho outshines Cristiano Ronaldo in United's thrilling win at Leeds

Manchester United fans praise Jadon Sancho following win over Leeds on Sunday

Dangote overtakes Chelsea owner Abramovich on list of world’s richest persons

Dangote overtakes Chelsea owner Abramovich on list of world’s richest persons
PREMIER LEAGUE

'How did Demba Ba grow his hair'- Twitter reactions as former Chelsea star is no longer BALD

Demba Ba looks dapper with his new hair growth
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Osimhen suppose tear Pique slap' - Reactions to confrontation between Super Eagles striker and Spanish defender

Victor Osimhen and Pique battled in the game between Barcelona and Napoli