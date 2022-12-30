The President, Muhammadu Buhari has described football legend Edson Arantes do Nascimento, popularly known as Pele as a developmental of the round leather game.
'You are great asset to the world' - Buhari Mourns Pele
Buhari mourn the football legend on behalf of over 200 million Nigerians.
The departed Brazilian soccer legend, death was announced by his manager, after battling with Colon Cancer, he died at the age of 82.
Pele won three World Cups for Brazil and scored over one thousand goals, becoming the original football icon.
The icon played his club career with Brazilian club giants Santos, where he bagged 643 goals in 659 official games between 1956 and 1974.
President Buhari mourns soccer legend, Pele, saying the icon is gone but the world will never forget him.
In a statement signed by the Buhari spokesman, Garba Shehu said that Pele has contributed to the development of football globally.
He added that Pele built bridges which he used to connect the world together.
He said, “Pele is gone but the world will never forget him. RIP, may he rest in peace. He led a good life and made a huge contribution to the development of global football in particular and world sport in general.
“He had an enormous generosity of spirit and humility despite his greatness as a footballer and sportsman.
“He also built bridges across nations, races and even religions. He was a UN Ambassador of goodwill. Pele is gone but the world will never forget him. RIP. “
