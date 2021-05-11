RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Yilmaz, Mbappe and Neymar nominated for Ligue 1 player of the year

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Yilmaz (L) has fired Lille to the cusp of a shock title success

Yilmaz (L) has fired Lille to the cusp of a shock title success
Yilmaz (L) has fired Lille to the cusp of a shock title success AFP

Lille striker Burak Yilmaz and Paris Saint-Germain pair Kylian Mbappe and Neymar have been named among the five nominees for the Ligue 1 players' player of the season award, the French league (LFP) announced Tuesday.

Monaco striker Wissam Ben Yedder and Lyon forward Memphis Depay make up the list.

Turkey veteran Yilmaz has hit a rich vein of form in the closing stages of the campaign, netting six times in five matches to put Lille on the brink of a shock title success.

Lille need just four points from their final two games against Saint-Etienne and Angers to secure their first Ligue 1 triumph since 2011.

Reigning champions PSG are in danger of failing to win the league for only the second time in nine seasons.

Mbappe is still Ligue 1's top scorer this term with 25 goals, six clear of Ben Yedder and Depay, but Neymar has endured a frustrating season, netting only eight times while spending time sidelined through injury, suspension and after contracting coronavirus.

