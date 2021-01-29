Former Super Eagles striker Yakubu Aiyegbeni has revealed that he will not apologise to Nigerians for his infamous miss against South Korea at the 20210 FIFA World Cup.

Aiyegebi had an embarrassing miss from just three metres against South Korea, in a game Nigeria needed to win to progress from the group stage of the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria could only draw that game and exited the FIFA World Cup to taint the striker’s national team legacy.

More than a decade later, the striker continues to answer those misses, but he has insisted that he has nothing to apologise for.

“I won’t apologise at all. Why should I? I have scored so many goals for Nigeria too. I have sacrificed a lot for the country. Did anyone apologise to me?” the retired footballer told The Nation Newspaper.

“I cannot apologise because it wasn’t a deliberate miss. I seriously wanted to score. But it wasn’t to be. So many have strikers have missed chances too and nobody will apologise so I won’t.”

The 38-year-old former Nigeria international retired from football after making 57 appearances for the Super Eagles.