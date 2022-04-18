'XaviBall in the mud'- Fans troll Barcelona as their winless run against Cadiz continue

Authors:

Joba Ogunwale
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The Catalan giants suffered another loss for the second consecutive game as The Pirates picked up their first win at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona vs Cadiz
Barcelona vs Cadiz

Barcelona's poor form continued after they suffered a shocking 1-0 loss to Cadiz in their La Liga clash at the Camp Nou on Monday evening.

Recommended articles

The Catalan giants were looking to bounce back from their loss to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League but could not get the desired win.

Barcelona dominated possession in the opening half, having 77% of the ball compared to Cadiz's 23%.

But despite having the lion's share of the ball, Xavi Hernandez's men were unable to find the breakthrough.

Barca had seven shots in the opening half, but only one was just on target. Cadiz defended well and deserved to go into the half without conceding.

The second half resumed in a similar fashion, although the game was more open, with Cadiz more adventurous.

Cadiz's decision paid off as they took the lead three minutes after the break, courtesy of a strike from Lucas Perez, who fired into an empty net after Marc Andre Ter Stegen had made two fantastic saves.

But despite the goal, Barcelona were still favourites for the win. As expected, the home side took it up a notch, creating chances after chances.

But they were denied by Jeremías Ledesma in Cadiz's goal on many occasions. The Blaugranes had five shots on target but could not get past Ledesma.

Cadiz also had many chances to put the game to bed but fluffed their lines. Nonetheless, it did not matter as they maintained their 16-year unbeaten run against Barca.

Following the game, fans could not help but troll Barca for losing to a side battling relegation.

Authors:

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale

More from category

  • Jack Colback celebrates his stunning goal. Inset (L-R): Johnson and Ajayi.

    Colback's stunning 'fluke' goal highlights dominant Forest win over Semi Ajayi's WBA

  • Barcelona vs Cadiz

    'XaviBall in the mud'- Fans troll Barcelona as their winless run against Cadiz continue

  • Victor Osimhen was powerless as Napoli threw away a lead in the 91st minute against AS Roma (IMAGO/Insidefoto)

    Mourinho silences Osimhen as Roma grab 91st-minute equaliser against Napoli

Recommended articles

Colback's stunning 'fluke' goal highlights dominant Forest win over Semi Ajayi's WBA

Colback's stunning 'fluke' goal highlights dominant Forest win over Semi Ajayi's WBA

'XaviBall in the mud'- Fans troll Barcelona as their winless run against Cadiz continue

'XaviBall in the mud'- Fans troll Barcelona as their winless run against Cadiz continue

Mourinho silences Osimhen as Roma grab 91st-minute equaliser against Napoli

Mourinho silences Osimhen as Roma grab 91st-minute equaliser against Napoli

Cristiano Ronaldo announces the death of his twin son

Cristiano Ronaldo announces the death of his twin son

'He attacks you like a defender' - Kalulu names Victor Osimhen as the strongest striker in the Serie A

'He attacks you like a defender' - Kalulu names Victor Osimhen as the strongest striker in the Serie A

Tom English hails Calvin Bassey for knocking out Celtic with 114th-minute sprint

Tom English hails Calvin Bassey for knocking out Celtic with 114th-minute sprint

Trending

WHAT'S BUZZIN

Okocha, Adebayor star as African legends beat George Weah XI in charity game [Video]

Okocha, Adebayor star as Africa legends beat George Weah XI in charity game [Credit - Yusuf Mafin Sherif/Wesley}

Nigeria's Flamingoes massacre Egypt 4-0 in FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup qualifier

Nigeria's Flamingos defeat Egypt 4-0 in Abuja
WHATS BUZZIN

'Because you haven't played with Messi' - Aguero blasts Manchester United youngster that called Ronaldo the G.O.A.T

Aguero replies Alejandro Garnacho who calls Ronaldo the GOAT ahead of Messi
SUPER EAGLES

Sunday Oliseh reveals what he feels about Carl Ikeme's return to training

Cancer free Carl Ikeme is back training with Wolves
CHAOS DIGEST

Missing 2006 World Cup marked the downfall of the Super Eagles, missing 2022 could have same effect [Excerpt]

Osodi Emmanuel
LA LIGA

Chukwueze caps incredible week at Villarreal with first away win in 2 months

Samuel Chukwueze started for Villarreal against Getafe after scoring the goal that sent Bayern Munich put of the UEFA Champions League (IMAGO/ActionPictures)
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'All he does is give thumbs up' - Reactions as Chelsea fans shade Lukaku despite win over Crystal Palace

Social media reactions to Chelsea's win over Crystal Palace in the FA Cup on Sunday
BUNDESLIGA

Prolific Awoniyi leads Union Berlin to victory over Barcelona-slayers Eintracht Frankfurt

Taiwo Awoniyi scored his 13th goal of the Bundesliga season