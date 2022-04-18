'XaviBall in the mud'- Fans troll Barcelona as their winless run against Cadiz continue

The Catalan giants were looking to bounce back from their loss to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League but could not get the desired win.

Barcelona dominated possession in the opening half, having 77% of the ball compared to Cadiz's 23%.

But despite having the lion's share of the ball, Xavi Hernandez's men were unable to find the breakthrough.

Barca had seven shots in the opening half, but only one was just on target. Cadiz defended well and deserved to go into the half without conceding.

The second half resumed in a similar fashion, although the game was more open, with Cadiz more adventurous.

Cadiz's decision paid off as they took the lead three minutes after the break, courtesy of a strike from Lucas Perez, who fired into an empty net after Marc Andre Ter Stegen had made two fantastic saves.

But despite the goal, Barcelona were still favourites for the win. As expected, the home side took it up a notch, creating chances after chances.

But they were denied by Jeremías Ledesma in Cadiz's goal on many occasions. The Blaugranes had five shots on target but could not get past Ledesma.

Cadiz also had many chances to put the game to bed but fluffed their lines. Nonetheless, it did not matter as they maintained their 16-year unbeaten run against Barca.