Al Sadd confirm Xavi's return to Barcelona

The QSL club made the announcement on their official Twitter page on Friday morning. Al Sadd CEO Turki Al-Ali made the revelation, stating that Xavi had informed the club of his desire to join Barcelona days ago.

After negotiations with the Spanish club and the payment of his release clause, the Qatari club have given their blessings for the departure of the coach.

Turki Al-Ali said: "Xavi informed us a few days ago of his desire to go to Barcelona at this particular time, because of the critical stage his hometown club is going through, and we understand this and decided not to stand in his way.

"The Al Sadd administration has agreed on Xavi’s move to Barcelona after the payment of the release clause stipulated in the contract. We’ve agreed on cooperation with Barcelona in the future. Xavi is an important part of Al Sadd’s history and we wish him success.

"Xavi and his family will remain welcome in Doha, and our relationship will continue," the Al Sadd CEO concluded.