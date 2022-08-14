LA LIGA

Xavi pleads for patience with Barcelona fans following 0-0 draw with Rayo Vallecano

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Barcelona were unable to win their first game of the La Liga season despite massive recruitments

Xavi explains why Barcelona lost to Rayo Vallecano
Xavi explains why Barcelona lost to Rayo Vallecano

Barcelona head coach Xavi has asked for patience as their 2022/23 La Liga season started with a 0-0 draw against Rayo Vallecano.

La Blaugrana’s build up to the game was dominated by their attempts to register summer signings with La Liga before the deadline.

Barcelona completed the paperwork yesterday on four of their five new faces with Jules Kounde missing out against Andoni Iraola’s side.

Despite creating chances throughout, Barcelona were unable to find a way through, against their resilient hosts in Catalonia, on a frustrating night for the home side.

“Rayo defended very well. It cost us in generating more chances than normal”, as per reports from Marca.

“It’s a pity, as we wanted to show the fans we are on the right track. It’s disappointing, but we ask for patience.”

Barcelona are expected to be busy in the coming days, as the club’s hierarchy aim to reduce their bloated salary bill, and secure Kounde’s place in the squad.

Up next for Xavi’s charges is a trip to the Basque Country next weekend to face Real Sociedad on August 21.

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

More from category

  • Xavi explains why Barcelona lost to Rayo Vallecano

    Xavi pleads for patience with Barcelona fans following 0-0 draw with Rayo Vallecano

  • Adana Demirspor 3-0 Sivasspor

    Henry Onyekuru scores again in Adana Demirspor's 3-0 win over Sivasspor

  • Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku are scoring again after leaving Chelsea

    Werner and Lukaku are scoring again - Was Chelsea the problem?

Recommended articles

Xavi pleads for patience with Barcelona fans following 0-0 draw with Rayo Vallecano

Xavi pleads for patience with Barcelona fans following 0-0 draw with Rayo Vallecano

Henry Onyekuru scores again in Adana Demirspor's 3-0 win over Sivasspor

Henry Onyekuru scores again in Adana Demirspor's 3-0 win over Sivasspor

Werner and Lukaku are scoring again - Was Chelsea the problem?

Werner and Lukaku are scoring again - Was Chelsea the problem?

Xavi 'frustrated' that Rayo Vallecano kept Lewandowski from scoring on Barcelona debut

Xavi 'frustrated' that Rayo Vallecano kept Lewandowski from scoring on Barcelona debut

'Xavi is a fraud' - Reactions as Barcelona suffer against Rayo Vallecano

'Xavi is a fraud' - Reactions as Barcelona suffer against Rayo Vallecano

Watch: Kylian Mbappe can't hide Messi frustration despite PSG win against Montpellier

Watch: Kylian Mbappe can't hide Messi frustration despite PSG win against Montpellier

Trending

Taiwo Awoniyi's Premier League debut against Newcastle United ended in a defeat
PREMIER LEAGUE

Why Taiwo Awoniyi’s Nottingham Forest played with a blank shirt against Newcastle

FC Barcelona Femeni star Asisat Oshoala
SUPER FALCONS

Oshoala breaks silence after Super Falcons WAFCON disappointment

Time and where to watch Nigeria's Falconets vs France
FIFA U-20 WWC

Time and where to watch Nigeria's Falconets vs France

Nigeria's Super Falcons are set to return to Morocco after the North Africans were awarded the hosting rights for WAFCON 2024

Report: Morocco to host Nigeria and other African countries again in 2024