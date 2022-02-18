Xavi compares struggling Ferran Torres to Barcelona legend Luis Suarez

Torres was criticized for his performance as Barcelona were held to a 1-1 draw by Napoli in an Europa League play-off fixture on Thursday, February 17, 2022.

Torres was heralded as a star signing when he joined Barcelona from Premier League giants Manchester City in the winter transfer window.

The 21-year-old scored the only goal of the game from the penalty kick.

However, he was guilty of missing several clear-cut chances that frustrated the fans in attendance.

After the game, Torres is seen in tears about his performance and had to be consoled by teammates.

Speaking after the game, Xavi rose to the defense of Torres.

The Barcelona manager stated that Torres who has two-goal in nine games since joined is comparable to the great Luis Suarez.

According to Xavi, Suarez struggled when he arrived from Liverpool but eventually became one of the best players in the history of the club.

He said, "Now we were making a comparison in the dressing room,"

"It happened to Luis Suarez. In the first few months, it seemed that he could not score. The Barca shirt weighs a few more pounds.

"But because of how [Torres] has taken the penalty and the work he does for the team, I hope he can play many years at Barca.

"If he is in the area, it is because he will score goals. It's a matter of having faith and working at it. He has had goals all his life and will continue to have them. He has our absolute confidence."

Xavi also had kind words for Ousmane Dembele who was booed at the Camp Nou for not extending his contract with the club.

He said, "The crowd have not listened to me, but they decide.

"In the end, [the whistles] have been transformed into applause.

"He created things for us. That's it, we've already jeered him, it's already happened. The news is that the whistles have been transformed into applause."