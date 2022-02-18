UEL

Xavi compares struggling Ferran Torres to Barcelona legend Luis Suarez

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

According to Xavi, Barcelona fans should be patient with Torres.

Xavi believes Torres can emulate the legendary Suarez
Xavi believes Torres can emulate the legendary Suarez

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez has urged supporters of the club to support struggling striker Ferran Torres.

Recommended articles

Torres was criticized for his performance as Barcelona were held to a 1-1 draw by Napoli in an Europa League play-off fixture on Thursday, February 17, 2022.

Torres was heralded as a star signing when he joined Barcelona from Premier League giants Manchester City in the winter transfer window.

The 21-year-old scored the only goal of the game from the penalty kick.

However, he was guilty of missing several clear-cut chances that frustrated the fans in attendance.

After the game, Torres is seen in tears about his performance and had to be consoled by teammates.

Speaking after the game, Xavi rose to the defense of Torres.

The Barcelona manager stated that Torres who has two-goal in nine games since joined is comparable to the great Luis Suarez.

According to Xavi, Suarez struggled when he arrived from Liverpool but eventually became one of the best players in the history of the club.

Dembele impressed in Thursday night's Europa League fixture against Napoli at Camp Nou
Dembele impressed in Thursday night's Europa League fixture against Napoli at Camp Nou Imago

He said, "Now we were making a comparison in the dressing room,"

"It happened to Luis Suarez. In the first few months, it seemed that he could not score. The Barca shirt weighs a few more pounds.

"But because of how [Torres] has taken the penalty and the work he does for the team, I hope he can play many years at Barca.

"If he is in the area, it is because he will score goals. It's a matter of having faith and working at it. He has had goals all his life and will continue to have them. He has our absolute confidence."

Xavi also had kind words for Ousmane Dembele who was booed at the Camp Nou for not extending his contract with the club.

He said, "The crowd have not listened to me, but they decide.

"In the end, [the whistles] have been transformed into applause.

"He created things for us. That's it, we've already jeered him, it's already happened. The news is that the whistles have been transformed into applause."

Barcelona will now travel to Napoli for the second leg scheduled to take place on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Xavi believes Torres can emulate the legendary Suarez

    Xavi compares struggling Ferran Torres to Barcelona legend Luis Suarez

  • (IMAGO/Action Plus/David Blunsden)

    Southampton will test latest Iwobi resurgence

  • Fans believe Bruno Fernandes latest twitter post is aimed at United's captain Harry Maguire

    'Very safe between this two' - Manchester United fans convinced Bruno Fernandes' has aimed subtle dig at Captain Harry Maguire

Recommended articles

Xavi compares struggling Ferran Torres to Barcelona legend Luis Suarez

Xavi compares struggling Ferran Torres to Barcelona legend Luis Suarez

Southampton will test latest Iwobi resurgence

Southampton will test latest Iwobi resurgence

'Very safe between this two' - Manchester United fans convinced Bruno Fernandes' has aimed subtle dig at Captain Harry Maguire

'Very safe between this two' - Manchester United fans convinced Bruno Fernandes' has aimed subtle dig at Captain Harry Maguire

Formula one to introduce VAR as part of restructuring plans

Formula one to introduce "VAR" as part of restructuring plans

Super Falcons 'BEG' Nigerians for support to defeat Ivory Coast

Super Falcons 'BEG' Nigerians for support to defeat Ivory Coast

DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne headline 2022 Performers

DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne headline 2022 Performers

Trending

Ghana’s four AFCON trophies reportedly missing

Ghana’s four AFCON trophies reportedly missing

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa donates ₦2m to Kingsley Obiekwu a former Nigerian player who is now a bus driver

Ahmed Musa decided to help Obiekwu who was in need
UEL

'An overload in his right knee' - Napoli explain why Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen may not play against Barcelona

Victor Osimhen's absence may be the reason why Barcelona are victorious
SUPER EAGLES

'World Cup qualification is non-negotiable' - NFF President Pinnick BOASTS after meeting Leicester City and Watford stars

The Super Eagles are not just going to the world cup to have fun
UCL

Adeyemi and Adamu steal the headlines as Nigerians laud Salzburg's 'Wazobia connection', troll Overrated Bayern Munich after first-leg draw

Social media reactions to Salzburg's 1-1 draw against Bayern Munich in the Champions league on Wednesday night

Super Eagles winger Moses Simon scores beautiful free kick in Ligue 1

Moses Simon scored a truly worthy match winner against Reims

Callum Hudson-Odoi: Chelsea star addresses Ghana and England international future

Callum Hudson-Odoi: Chelsea star addresses Ghana and England international future

Odion Ighalo sees Al-Hilal coach sacked following club World Cup exit

Odion Ighalo