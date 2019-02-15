Moroccan side Wydad Casablanca have denied offering money to Lobi Stars to lose when both sides met in matchday four of the CAF Champions League.

Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side Lobi Star recorded a shock goalless draw away in Morocco on Tuesday, February 13.

After the encounter, Lobi Stars coach Solomon Ogbeide stated after the result that his players were asked by their hosts to lose the game for monetary compensation.

However, in a report by Goal, Said Naciri Wydad Casablanca president has come out to plead that his organization is innocent of the claims by the Lobi Stars coach.

In the report, Naciri stated that his team is one of the powerhouses in African football and need to gift from the opposition to win games.

He said, “These drips have no basis and Wydad are even bigger than that. We do not need to bribe anyone to win games because we are not a small team.”

He went on to state that his side had already recorded a 1-0 win over Lobi Stars in Nigeria and his side are not paying much attention to the accusations except they are investigated by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

He said, “Lobi Stars must talk about the identity of the person who gave them funds if they are correct. The word ‘person’ in Morocco has many meanings.

“We will not care about such things in this important period of the club and if we receive an official letter from Caf, we will respond.

“I think these things [match-fixing] started to disappear from the continent in recent years and I do not know what brought about this talk from the coach of the Nigerian team.

“They [Lobi Stars] played a good game and have hopes to move to the next round.”

All teams in group A of the CAF Champions League still have a chance of progressing to the next round as Lobi Stars host ASEC Mimosas of Ivory Coast while Wydad Casablanca takes on Mamelodi Sundowns in matchday five scheduled for Saturday, March 16.