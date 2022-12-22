World Cup winner says Bono, not Martinez should have won the World Cup golden glove

Rami’s beef with Martinez

Rami, who is currently the captain of Ligue 1 club Troyes, was part of the French team that won the 2018 World Cup in Russia, although he did not play any games.

The former Marseille defender took to Instagram to berate Martinez for his antics during Argentina’s trophy tour, where he held a doll with a Kylian Mbappe mask as a means of mocking the PSG forward, who was the major protagonist when France and Rami won the 2018 World Cup.

Rami took offence on his former teammate’s behalf and called Martinez “the biggest S.O.B in the world,” as well as “the most hated man on the planet.”

He then went on to share an image of Bono, Morocco’s number one at the World Cup, calling him the “true golden glove” of the Qatar 2022 World Cup

Why did Martinez win the golden glove ahead of Bono?

Martinez and Bono were among the major front runners for the award heading into the semifinals, but the fortunes of both players' teams after that propelled Martinez ahead of Bono and Croatia's Dominik Livakovic.