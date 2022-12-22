ADVERTISEMENT

World Cup winner says Bono, not Martinez should have won the World Cup golden glove

2018 World Cup winner Adil Rami has declared that Morocco's Bono, not Dibu Martinez should have won the World Cup golden glove

Adil Rami believes Bono should have won the golden glove award

2018 World Cup winner Adil Rami has launched a scathing attack on Argentina’s Emiliano "Dibu" Martinez after the goalkeeper's antics in the post-World Cup celebrations and has branded him undeserving of the World Cup golden glove, saying that the honour should have gone to Morocco’s Yassine “Bono” Bounou.

Rami, who is currently the captain of Ligue 1 club Troyes, was part of the French team that won the 2018 World Cup in Russia, although he did not play any games.

The former Marseille defender took to Instagram to berate Martinez for his antics during Argentina’s trophy tour, where he held a doll with a Kylian Mbappe mask as a means of mocking the PSG forward, who was the major protagonist when France and Rami won the 2018 World Cup.

Rami took offence on his former teammate’s behalf and called Martinez “the biggest S.O.B in the world,” as well as “the most hated man on the planet.”

He then went on to share an image of Bono, Morocco’s number one at the World Cup, calling him the “true golden glove” of the Qatar 2022 World Cup

Martinez and Bono were among the major front runners for the award heading into the semifinals, but the fortunes of both players' teams after that propelled Martinez ahead of Bono and Croatia's Dominik Livakovic.

While Argentina went on to win the World Cup with Martinez making a crucial save in extra time and the penalty shootout, Bono was helpless as Morocco lost to both France and Croatia to finish fourth overall.

