World Cup winner Howedes joins Flick's new Germany set-up

The 33-year-old joins Flick's staff to "initially take on management tasks related to the national team in a kind of trainee programme in parallel to a UEFA master’s course for national players (MIP)", the German FA said in a statement.

His contract runs until the World Cup in Qatar, which kicks off in November 2022.

Hoewedes will be part of Flick's new coaching team, which takes charge of Germany for the first time next month, starting with three World Cup qualifiers.

Flick's first game is against Liechtenstein on September 2 with matches against Armenia and Iceland to follow in quick succession.

The Germans are currently third in their qualifying group, behind leaders Armenia and North Macedonia against whom they suffered a shock home defeat in March.

Flick's predecessor Joachim Loew stepped down last month after 15 years in charge when Germany lost to England at Wembley in the last 16 of the Euro 2020 finals last month.

Hoewedes retired last year after 11 years at Schalke before finishing his career with spells at Juventus and Lokomotiv Moscow.