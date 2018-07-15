Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

World Cup tops and flops

Football World Cup tops and flops

Kylian Mbappe and Luka Modric -- at different ends of their careers -- have dazzled in Russia to help propel France and Croatia to Sunday's World Cup final.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
France forward Kylian Mbappe has been one of the standout performers at the World Cup in Russia play

France forward Kylian Mbappe has been one of the standout performers at the World Cup in Russia

(AFP)

Kylian Mbappe and Luka Modric -- at different ends of their careers -- have dazzled in Russia to help propel France and Croatia to Sunday's World Cup final.

Four years ago Germany were in the same position, but the holders were sent home in the group stages, while another chance of World Cup glory for Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo slipped by.

AFP Sport looks at the tops and flops from a month-long festival of football in Russia:

Tops

Kylian Mbappe

Croatia midfielder Luka Modric has won three man-of-the-match awards at the World Cup play

Croatia midfielder Luka Modric has won three man-of-the-match awards at the World Cup

(AFP)

Hardly an unknown following a 180-million-euro ($210-million) transfer from Monaco to Paris Saint-Germain, Mbappe became a global phenomenon after tearing Argentina apart in a thrilling 4-3 last-16 win.

In scoring twice, Mbappe, 19, became the first teenager since Pele in 1958 to score multiple times in the same World Cup game.

Luka Modric

Fresh from winning a fourth Champions League in five seasons with Real Madrid, Modric boosted his case to be considered the world's best midfielder with three man-of-the-match awards before the final.

Modric's stunning strike was the highlight as Croatia announced themselves as contenders by thrashing Argentina 3-0 in the group stage. He bounced back from missing a penalty in extra-time against Denmark to make amends in penalty shootout wins against the Danes and Russia.

Belgium forward Eden Hazard celebrates after scoring against England in the World Cup third place play-off play

Belgium forward Eden Hazard celebrates after scoring against England in the World Cup third place play-off

(AFP)

Eden Hazard

It was another case of what might have been for Belgium's 'golden generation', who lost their semi-final defeat against France by the finest of margins. But unlike four years ago and at Euro 2016, Hazard showed his full range of skills on the international stage.

The Chelsea forward scored three times and was instrumental in both a spirited fightback from 2-0 to beat Japan 3-2 in the last 16 and then victory over Brazil in arguably the game of the tournament.

Flops

Germany

Thomas Mueller (right) reacts after Germany's elimination from the World Cup at the group stage play

Thomas Mueller (right) reacts after Germany's elimination from the World Cup at the group stage

(AFP)

The defending champions went the same way as Spain four years ago and Italy in 2010 as holders who failed to get out of their group.

Defeats to Mexico and South Korea saw the four-time world champions finish bottom of their section and fall at the first hurdle for the first time in 80 years.

African teams

Egypt forward Mohamed Salah was unfit when he arrived at the World Cup in Russia play

Egypt forward Mohamed Salah was unfit when he arrived at the World Cup in Russia

(AFP)

For the first time since 1982 no African teams made it beyond the group stage. Nigeria, Senegal, Tunisia, Egypt and Morocco won just three matches between them, sparking concerns over the competitive balance of a tournament dominated by European sides.

Bad luck, though, also played a big part in Africa's downfall as Senegal missed out on second place in Group H to Japan because of a marginally poorer disciplinary record, while Egypt's talisman Mohamed Salah's impact was limited by injury.

Messi, Ronaldo domination over?

Messi, 31, and Ronaldo, 33, may have seen their last chance to win a World Cup come and go as Argentina and Portugal both exited in the last 16.

Argentina's Lionel Messi (left) and Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo may have seen their last chance to win the World Cup slip away play

Argentina's Lionel Messi (left) and Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo may have seen their last chance to win the World Cup slip away

(AFP)

Ronaldo at least had the consolation of a hat-trick to kickstart the competition into life in a thrilling 3-3 draw with Spain, but added only one more goal and was even lucky to avoid a red card against Iran.

Messi scored just once, against Nigeria, to at least avoid the embarrassment of a group-stage exit, but was no match for Mbappe in the seven-goal shootout with France.

After 10 years of sharing the Ballon d'Or, with five wins each, the time may finally have come for Messi and Ronaldo to be dethroned.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 World Cup 2018 France accused of using Africans to reach World Cup finalbullet
2 Dele Alli England star continues to ignore his Nigerian father as he...bullet
3 Dele Alli The Yoruba football star who has cut ties with his father...bullet

Football

Nigerian-born striker Ademola Lookman scored a hattrick for Everton as they beat ATV Irdning 22-0 in a preseason friendly game played on Saturday, July 14.
Ademola Lookman Nigerian-born forward scores 3 goals as Everton beat ATV Irdning 22-0
France forward Kylian Mbappe has been one of the stars of the World Cup in Russia
Football France and Croatia seek World Cup glory
Celebrations at the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs Elysees in Paris after France's World Cup semi-final win
Football Wave of optimism sweeps France as World Cup unites the nation
Super Eagles forward Isaac Success has returned to training with English Premier League outfit Watford.
Isaac Success Super Eagles forward returns to training at Watford