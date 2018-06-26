Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Super Eagles will beat Argentina according to Psychic cat

Nigeria vs Argentina Psychic cat says Super Eagles will beat Argentina

The Super Eagles been tipped by a psychic cat to progress to the round of 16.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A 'psychic cat' has predicted that the Super Eagles of Nigeria will defeat Argentina in their 2018 FIFA World Cup group D fixture against on Tuesday, June 26. play (Nsport )
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A 'psychic cat' has predicted that the Super Eagles of Nigeria will defeat Argentina in their 2018 FIFA World Cup group D fixture against on Tuesday, June 26.

The Super Eagles take on Argentina in their final group D fixture after a 2-0 loss to Croatia and 2-0 win against Iceland.

The fixture is one Gernot Rohr's must not lose in order to progress to the round of 16.

The Argentine squad are yet to win any of their two matches and according to a psychic cat the Super Eagles will claim victory when both sides meet.

 

The Super Eagles need to avoid defeat against a wounded Argentina team yet to win a game at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, to qualify for the round of 16, here are five players that can send Nigeria home in the group D scheduled for Tuesday, June 26. play The Super Eagles will have support against Argentina (Money Control)

Psychic cat predicts Nigeria will beat Argentina

According to a report by National Sport, The cat earlier predicted that hosts Russia will overcome Saudi Arabia and Egypt, backed Iran to beat Morocco and also Brazil to be victorious against Costa Rica all which the outcomes were correct.

The cat is reportedly deaf and is regarded to be able to determine the outcome of matches just as he did during the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup.

Premier League sides Leicester City and Arsenal have offered their support to the Super Eagles of Nigeria ahead of their 2018 FIFA World Cup group D fixture against Argentina. play The Super Eagles will progress to the round of 16 according to the psychic cat (Getty Images)

 

The cat determined that the Super Eagles will progress when presented two bowls of food with the flags of the respective countries.

The cat named 'Achilles' chose the food with the Nigerian flag with a nose.

The Super Eagles were backed to get to the semi final of the World Cup by a psychic pig also

Time, kick off of Nigeria vs Argentina World Cup clash

The Super Eagles of Nigeria take on Argentina on Tuesday, June 26, Kick off – 7 pm Nigerian time.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse. Email: Tosinsports@gmail.com, All social media accounts @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Nigeria Vs Argentina Time and place to watch Super Eagles last group...bullet
2 Paul Pogba, Presnel Kimpembe France stars have caught the Shaku-Shaku bugbullet
3 Nigeria Vs Argentina Preview Resurgent Super Eagles looking to pile...bullet

Related Articles

World Cup 2018 Jerseys don't win matches, Twitter trolls Super Eagles after Croatia defeat
World Cup 2018 Super Eagles arrive in Volgograd for must-win game against Iceland
World Cup 2018 Iceland coach says Super Eagles under pressure to win
Nigeria vs Iceland Super Eagles get support from Leicester City, La Liga
Nigeria vs Argentina Super Eagles get support from Leicester City, Arsenal
World Cup 2018 5 Iceland players Super Eagles have to watch in Group D clash
World Cup 2018 Reactions as Cabellero gifts Croatia win over Argentina
World Cup 2018 Mikel Obi says he is ready to play as a defensive midfielder
World Cup 2018 Mourinho says Mikel is a bad '10' for Nigeria
World Cup 2018 Ndidi says Super Eagles have moved past Croatia defeat

Football

The Spanish La Liga and Premier League outfit Leicester City have offered their support to the Super Eagles of Nigeria ahead of their 2018 FIFA World Cup group D fixture against Iceland.
Nigeria Vs Argentina Live Updates Super Eagles clash with Messi’s La Albiceleste in crunch group game of World Cup 2018
France and Denmark played the first goalless draw of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, in their group C encounter on Tuesday, June 26.
World Cup 2018 Reactions as France, Denmark play first goalless draw
Dogara tells S. Eagles to make Nigerians proud World Cup 2018
World Cup 2018 How Roma is using Super Eagles to capture the hearts of Africans
Javier Hernandez has called on Mexico to dream of going all the way to World Cup glory
Football Hernandez ready to shine for Mexico on biggest stage