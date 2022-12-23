ADVERTISEMENT

World Cup star deemed 'unsellable' by Serial A club

Fiorentina are keen to keep their World Cup star ahead of the January transfer window.

Sofyan Amrabat (MAR), DECEMBER 17, 2022 - Football / Soccer : FIFA World Cup, WM, Weltmeisterschaft, Fussball Qatar 2022 Play-off for third place match between Croatia 2-1 Morocco at the Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.
Sofyan Amrabat (MAR), DECEMBER 17, 2022 - Football / Soccer : FIFA World Cup, WM, Weltmeisterschaft, Fussball Qatar 2022 Play-off for third place match between Croatia 2-1 Morocco at the Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

Fiorentina have reportedly declared Morocco's World cup star Sofyan Amrabat as 'unsellable' amidst interest from Liverpool amongst others.

Amrabat was one of the best performers in the World Cup, dominating the middle of the park against teams like Portugal and Spain.

His performance at the World Cup has led him to be linked with top clubs like Liverpool and Tottenham.

Italian publication Gazzetta Dello Sport have reported that Fiorentina want to keep Amrabat in Florence, and are not keen on selling him.

Fiorentina vs Istanbul Basaksehir - UEFA Europa Conference League 2022/2023 - Group Stage Artemio Franchi Stadium. In the pic: Luka Jovic (ACF Fiorentina) celebrates with Sofyan Amrabat (ACF Fiorentina) after scoring goal 2-1
Fiorentina vs Istanbul Basaksehir - UEFA Europa Conference League 2022/2023 - Group Stage Artemio Franchi Stadium. In the pic: Luka Jovic (ACF Fiorentina) celebrates with Sofyan Amrabat (ACF Fiorentina) after scoring goal 2-1 AFP

The Moroccan midfielder has seen his value and interest in him reach an all-time high after he and Morocco's run to the semi-finals of the World Cup.

The interest however would cost suitors more than double the €20 million Fiorentina paid for him in the summer of 2020, as they are not open to selling.

A huge bid might force the hands of Fiorentina, but at the moment, they are counting on the 26-year-old.

Amrabat has played 78 games for Fiorentina, since joining from Hellas Verona in the summer of 2020.

Nicolo Barella (Inter)Sofyan Amrabat (Fiorentina) during the Italian Serie A match between match between Fiorentina 3-4 Inter at Artemio Franchi Stadium on October 22 , 2022 in Florence, Italy.
Nicolo Barella (Inter)Sofyan Amrabat (Fiorentina) during the Italian Serie A match between match between Fiorentina 3-4 Inter at Artemio Franchi Stadium on October 22 , 2022 in Florence, Italy. AFP

He has become increasingly important for them and has played 20 games this season, accumulating nearly 1500 minutes.

Amrabat put up a World Cup performance that got him into the Pulse Sports team of the tournament.

Pulse Sports World Cup team of the tournament
Pulse Sports World Cup team of the tournament AFP

He was undoubtedly the best holding midfielder in the tournament, and the links come as no surprise.

However, he could end up as one of the many names that do not live up to their World Cup performances after making a move.

