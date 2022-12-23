World Cup star deemed 'unsellable' by Serial A club

Amrabat was one of the best performers in the World Cup, dominating the middle of the park against teams like Portugal and Spain.

His performance at the World Cup has led him to be linked with top clubs like Liverpool and Tottenham.

Sofyan Amrabat unsellable

Italian publication Gazzetta Dello Sport have reported that Fiorentina want to keep Amrabat in Florence, and are not keen on selling him.

The Moroccan midfielder has seen his value and interest in him reach an all-time high after he and Morocco's run to the semi-finals of the World Cup.

The interest however would cost suitors more than double the €20 million Fiorentina paid for him in the summer of 2020, as they are not open to selling.

A huge bid might force the hands of Fiorentina, but at the moment, they are counting on the 26-year-old.

Amrabat has played 78 games for Fiorentina, since joining from Hellas Verona in the summer of 2020.

He has become increasingly important for them and has played 20 games this season, accumulating nearly 1500 minutes.

Is Amrabat worth chasing?

Amrabat put up a World Cup performance that got him into the Pulse Sports team of the tournament.

He was undoubtedly the best holding midfielder in the tournament, and the links come as no surprise.