Nigeria's victors Ghana has been drawn into Group H of Qatar's 2022 FIFA World Cup from November 21 to December 18, 2022.
Ghana to meet Uruguay, Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal, Cameroon to play Brazil (SEE COMPLETE DRAW)
The draw held at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC) in Doha, Qatar saw the qualified 29 of the possible 32 teams drawn into eight groups of four teams each.
Africa's representatives Senegal, Tunisia, Morocco, Cameroon, and Ghana were drawn into Groups A, D, F, G, and H.
Below are the eight groups for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Group A
Qatar,
Ecuador
Senegal
Netherlands
Group B
England
Iran
USA
European playoff
Group C
Argentina
Saudi Arabia
Mexico
Poland
Group D
France
Interconinental playoff 1
Denmark
Tunisia
Group E
Spain
Interconinental playoff 2
Germany
Japan
Group F
Belgium
Canada
Croatia
Morocco
Group G
Brazil
Serbia
Switzerland
Cameroon
Group H
Portugal
Ghana
Uruguay
South Korea
When is the World Cup?
The World Cup is scheduled to take place in Qatar from November 21 to December 18, 2022.
This will be the first World Cup ever to be held in the Arab world, and it will be the second World Cup held entirely in Asia after the 2002 tournament was held in South Korea and Japan.
