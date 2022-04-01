Ghana to meet Uruguay, Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal, Cameroon to play Brazil (SEE COMPLETE DRAW)

The draw held at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC) in Doha, Qatar saw the qualified 29 of the possible 32 teams drawn into eight groups of four teams each.

Africa's representatives Senegal, Tunisia, Morocco, Cameroon, and Ghana were drawn into Groups A, D, F, G, and H.

Below are the eight groups for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Group A

Qatar,

Ecuador

Senegal

Netherlands

Group B

England

Iran

USA

European playoff

Group C

Argentina

Saudi Arabia

Mexico

Poland

Group D

France

Interconinental playoff 1

Denmark

Tunisia

Group E

Spain

Interconinental playoff 2

Germany

Japan

Group F

Belgium

Canada

Croatia

Morocco

Group G

Brazil

Serbia

Switzerland

Cameroon

Group H

Portugal

Ghana

Uruguay

South Korea

FIFA

When is the World Cup?

The World Cup is scheduled to take place in Qatar from November 21 to December 18, 2022.