Ghana to meet Uruguay, Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal, Cameroon to play Brazil (SEE COMPLETE DRAW)

Jidechi Chidiezie
Senegal, Tunisia, Morocco, Cameroon, and Ghana were drawn into Groups A, D, F, G, and H

Nigeria's victors Ghana has been drawn into Group H of Qatar's 2022 FIFA World Cup from November 21 to December 18, 2022.

The draw held at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC) in Doha, Qatar saw the qualified 29 of the possible 32 teams drawn into eight groups of four teams each.

Africa's representatives Senegal, Tunisia, Morocco, Cameroon, and Ghana were drawn into Groups A, D, F, G, and H.

Below are the eight groups for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Qatar,

Ecuador

Senegal

Netherlands

England

Iran

USA

European playoff

Argentina

Saudi Arabia

Mexico

Poland

France

Interconinental playoff 1

Denmark

Tunisia

Spain

Interconinental playoff 2

Germany

Japan

Belgium

Canada

Croatia

Morocco

Brazil

Serbia

Switzerland

Cameroon

Portugal

Ghana

Uruguay

South Korea

The World Cup is scheduled to take place in Qatar from November 21 to December 18, 2022.

This will be the first World Cup ever to be held in the Arab world, and it will be the second World Cup held entirely in Asia after the 2002 tournament was held in South Korea and Japan.

