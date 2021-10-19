World Cup bid not derailed by Euro 2020 trouble - UK Sport

England have been ordered to play one UEFA competition match behind closed doors, with a further match suspended for two years for disorder at the final which saw ticketless fans break their way into the stadium.

Further trouble marred England's World Cup qualifier with Hungary last week as visiting fans clashed with police.

However, Simon Morton, chief operating officer of UK Sport, which is involved in an ongoing feasibility study on whether to bid, said his view was that crowd trouble had not derailed plans.

"There are lessons to be learned, the FA has commissioned a review from Baroness Casey. It's very serious. But I do not think it is the bid up in smoke," he told told the UK Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee on Tuesday.

"However, I don't think it's reflective of how this country organises sporting events. We have an excellent reputation, not only for hosting brilliant events but also hosting safe and secure events.

"We have to get the balance right here. It was unacceptable, but I think most countries around the world would recognise it is not reflective of what normally happens."

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin played down fears that the disorder would affect a British and Irish World Cup bid, telling The Times last month that he saw Wembley as a key venue for UEFA in hosting club competition finals in the future.

However, Morton cautioned against proposals for the World Cup to be held every two years rather than four.

FIFA's head of global development, Arsene Wenger, has been at the forefront of promoting the idea.

The International Olympic Committee expressed its concern earlier this week on what the impact could be for other sports.

"I think the oversaturation of sporting competition events is a real risk," added Morton.