World Cup 2018: Time and place to watch Nigeria Vs Argentina

Nigeria Vs Argentina Time and place to watch Super Eagles last group game of World Cup 2018

Buoyant Super Eagles head into the clash against Argentina after a 2-0 win over Iceland on Friday, June 22.

  • Published:
Super Eagles play World Cup 2018: Time and place to watch Nigeria Vs Argentina (Getty Images)
The Super Eagles of Nigeria will take on Argentina in their last group game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Nigeria Vs Argentina

Super Eagles players have reacted to the 2-0 win against Iceland in their second group D game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, played on Friday, June 22.

Argentina are sill without a win at the 2018 World Cup after two games.

The Super Eagles will be looking to get a favourable result to enable them progress to the round of 16.

A win for Nigeria who are second in Group D will guarantee them a place in the second round while the result of the game between Iceland and Croatia will determine Super Eagles status if they end up with a draw or a loss.

Time of game

The Super Eagles need to avoid defeat against a wounded Argentina team yet to win a game at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, to qualify for the round of 16, here are five players that can send Nigeria home in the group D scheduled for Tuesday, June 26.
 

The game between Nigeria and Argentina at the Saint Petersburg Stadium will kick off at 7 PM Nigerian time.

As it is the last round of matches in the group stage, the other Group D game between Iceland and Croatia will be played simultaneously.

Where to watch 

Football fans in Nigeria will, as usual, be able to see the game on SuperSport stations on DSTV and GOTV. Star Times’s World football and Sports Life channels will also air the game.

Kwese will also air the game on their Kwese Free Sports channel.

The Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria (BON) are listed as official broadcasters on the FIFA website that means your local terrestrial TV station will also be showing the game.

