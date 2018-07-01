Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Reactions as Russia beat Spain 4-3 in penalty shootout

World Cup 2018 Akinfeev hailed as Russia knock out Spain on penalty shoot-out

Here are the reactions as Russia beat Spain 4-3 on penalties at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Here are Twitter reactions as Russia knockout Spain 4-3 in penalty shootout after a 90 minute and extra time 1-1 draw in their round of 16 2018 FIFA World Cup, clash on Sunday, July 1. play Russia beat Spain 4-3 on Penalties (Opta)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Here are Twitter reactions as Russia knockout Spain 4-3 in penalty shootout after a 90 minute and extra time 1-1 draw in their round of 16 2018 FIFA World Cup, clash on Sunday, July 1.

Spain finished top of group B to set up a round of 16 clash with Russia who finished second in group A.

Spain took an early lead after a freekick resulted into an own goal by Sergei Ignashevich in the 12th minute, but Russia equalised in the 41st minute when Artem Dzyuba converted a penalty after a penalty by Gerrard Pique.

Here are Twitter reactions as Russia knockout Spain 5-4 in penalty shootout after a 90 minute and extra time 1-1 draw in their round of 16 2018 FIFA World Cup, clash on Sunday, July 1. play Ramos thought he scored the opener for Spain (CNN Sport.)

 

The game ended with a 4-3 penalty win by Russia who knockout one of the favourites of the tournament.

Spain vs Russia stats

Sergio Ramos trolled as Sergei Ignashevich becomes the oldest own goal scorer at the FIFA World Cup

Sergei Ignashevich became the oldest player to score an own goal at a FIFA World Cup when he put the ball in his own net against Spain.

Twitter users reacted to the record set by the veteran as they trolled Sergio Ramos for trying to claim the own goal.

play Akinfeev was the saviour as Russia beat Spain (CNN Sport)

"celebrating an own goal you clearly didn’t score is just so ramos"

 

"Ramos celebrating the OG      1-0 "

"Sergio Ramos just scored a goal so balletic and acrobatic that he didn't even have to touch the ball at all"

"Sergio Ramos celebrated that goal like he scored it and it was a scissor kick. Nothing but respect for myyyy shameless captain"

 

Gerard Pique trolled for Russia penalty

Gerard Pique was trolled on Twitter after his hand ball led to a penalty for Russia in the encounter.

The Barcelona defender did not have may sympathisers following the accidental touch on his hand.

play (FIFA World Cup)

 

Here are the reactions to his his mistake,  "penalty is not debatable. Pique didn't just leave his arm up - which would have been bad enough - he actually raised again it after it had come down first. ref has no choice here."

 

"Now we know where did Gerard Pique get his inspiration from. His own wife Shakira."

 

"When I said Pique is just a Spanish Chris Smalling with Sexy Wife, Barcelona fans wanted to wound me"

 

"Didn't know Pique is a volleyball player"

David De Gea trolled on Twitter as Russia beat Spain

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea was trolled on Twitter after Russia knocked our Spain on penalty shootout.

The 27-year-old conceded in three of his four games and Twitter users were not impressed with his performance in the tournament.

Here are their reactions,  "Spain would have been better off with 6ix9ine as their GK over De Gea ffs"

 

"De Gea has to go tbh. 12 shots, 11 goals conceded. Couldn't save a single penalty and none was THAT good. Utter shit."

 

"Even if you send De Gea a pdf file, he won’t be able to save it. "

"De Gea played his worst tournament ever tbh, he could have saved at least one or two penalties"

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse. Email: Tosinsports@gmail.com, All social media accounts @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Diego Maradona Argentina legend reportedly banned by FIFAbullet
2 Dele Alli The Yoruba football star who has cut ties with his father...bullet
3 Cristiano Ronaldo 5 things Real Madrid star does to keep his shapebullet

Related Articles

World Cup 2018 Twitter hails Mbappe as France knockout Messi and Argentina
World Cup 2018 Iran get high praise on Twitter despite loss to Spain
World Cup 2018 Twitter users mock Ronaldo, as Cavani sends Portugal home
World Cup 2018 Ronaldo gets the accolades again as Portugal beat Morocco 1-0
World Cup 2018 Twitter hails Egypt after 1-0 loss to Uruguay
World Cup 2018 Twitter hails King Ronaldo as Portugal draw Spain 3-3 in opener
Julen Lopetegui Twitter react as Spain sack coach on the eve of World Cup
Football Uruguay star Suarez in final shot at World Cup redemption
Julen Lopetegui Spain sack coach after accepting Real Madrid job, Hierro appointed
World Cup 2018 Salah left out of starting line-up for Egypt World Cup opener

Football

Here are Twitter reactions as Croatia beat Denmark  3-2 in penalty shootout after a 90 minute and extra time 1-1 draw in their round of 16 2018 FIFA World Cup, clash on Sunday, July 1.
World Cup 2018 Rakitic the hero as Croatia beat Denmark in penalty shoot out
World Cup festivities and match screenings bring the Moscow LGBT community together, despite the city's homophobic reputation
Football Football provides rare meeting point for Moscow gay community
Russia goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev saves a penalty from Iago Aspas as the host nation reached the World Cup quarter-finals
Football Russia's World Cup upset of Spain 'only the beginning', says Cherchesov
Spain's coach Fernando Hierro comforts defender Jordi Alba after loosing a penalty shootout against Russia
Football Hierro dodges questions on future after Spain World Cup defeat