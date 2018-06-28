news

Here are the reactions as Belgium beat England 1-0 in their last group G game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup , played on Thursday, June 28.

Both England and Belgium were already guaranteed a place in the round of 16 before the encounter as they both won their two opening games.

The game to determine the group winner Gareth Southgate and Roberto Martinez fielded weakened lineups as Adnan Januzaj and sealed victory for Belgium.

England vs Belgium stats

Adnan Januzaj hailed for goal against England

Former Manchester United prodigy Adnan Januzaj was hailed on Twitter for his goal against England.

The 21-year-old scored the only goal of the game and was lauded for a fine performance in the encounter.

Here are the reactions to Januzaj's goal, "Januzaj still the greatest player to wear a Man Utd shirt!!"

"Always had a soft spot for Adnan Januzaj. Immensely gifted player. Pleased to see him doing well. "

"Januzaj finally doing something useful for English United fans. Giving us the better draw. "

Michy Batshuayi mocked as he hits ball on his face

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi was mocked on Twitter following Belgium's narrow win against England.

The 23-year-old forward was mocked for kicking the ball at his own face following the goal by Januzaj.

Here are the reactions to the bizarre incident, "Great goal from Januzaj - but Batshuayi has just immortalised himself in the form of internet memes. "

"Belgium’s Batshuayi with the greatest moment of the World Cup so far, possibly ever "

"Here is Belgium’s Michy Batshuayi with one of the greatest moments in the history of the World Cup."

"Michy Batshuayi hitting the ball in the net, only for the ball to hit him back!"

England to face Columbia, Belgium take on Japan in the round of 16

The Three Lions of England will take on Columbia in their round of 16 clash scheduled for Tuesday, June 3, while Belgium will take on Japan who finished as runners up in Group G on Monday, July 2