Belgian forward Eden Hazard has broken the tournament record of Super Eagles star Oghenekaro Etebo in the encounter against Brazil.

Hazard was captain as Belgium beat Brazil 2-1 in their quarterfinal clash played on Friday, July 6.

Brazil vs Belgium stats

In the course of the game, Hazard beat a statistical record held by the new Stoke City recruit for the Super Eagles.

Etebo set a tournament record of the most dribbles completed in a game in 2018 FIFA World Cup group D encounter between Nigeria and Croatia, According to the stats compiled by Opta.

Even though the Super Eagles lost the game 2-1 to Croatia, Etebo set a record as he completed nine dribbles from nine attempts in the encounter.

Neymar Jr also completed nine dribbles against Serbia while Isco also completed nine dribbles for Spain in their round of exit to Russia.

Hazard, however, took it a set further by completing 10 dribbles out of 10 attempts in the crucial encounter.

Eden Hazard stats

The record was not just a record for the tournament in Russia but for the FIFA World Cup since stats were compiled in 1966.

The Belgian number 10 will have an opportunity to extend his record when he leads his teammates out against France in their semifinal clash slated for Tuesday, July 10 at St Petersburg with a possible extra game in the final or third-place encounter.