World Cup 2018: France, Denmark play first 0-0 goalless draw

Here are the reactions as France are held to 0-0 draw at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

  • Published:
France and Denmark played the first goalless draw of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, in their group C encounter on Tuesday, June 26. play France could not break down Denmark (SkySports)
France and Denmark played the first goalless draw of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, in their group C encounter on Tuesday, June 26.

France rested players after securing qualification to the round of 16 through victory against Peru in their previous encounter, while Denmark were not yet guaranteed a place after a draw against Australia in their own last fixture.

The game ended 0-0 with France unable to break down a stubborn Denmark side who needed a draw to progress.

France vs Denmark stats

Here are the reactions on Twitter to the first goalless draw,

 

The result means that France finish the group on top with seven points, while Denmark qualify to the round of 16 in second place with Peru and Australia crashing out.

