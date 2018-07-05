news

World football governing body FIFA have finally sent a warning to Diego Maradona after losing patience with the Argentine legend.

Maradona who is an official FIFA ambassador and a key member of the Legends program has attended several matches as a VIP guest of the World governing body.

The 57-year-old has been embroiled in several controversial issues at the 2018 FIFA World Cup .

His latest is the criticism of American referee Mark Geiger who was in charge of the round of 16 game between Columbia and England.

Before the game between the two sides, Maradona showed support for Columbia as he was photographed in their jersey.

Maradona reacted to the game between Columbia and England by telling Telesur a Venezuelan broadcast outlet that the game on between the two sides on Tuesday, June 3 was a "monumental theft."

England striker Harry Kane’s penalty incident by Columbia’s Carlos Sanchez was the topic on which Maradona was commenting upon.

FIFA have however responded to Maradona’s claims with a statement which said, "insinuations" were "entirely inappropriate and completely unfounded.

"FIFA is extremely sorry to read such declarations from a player who has written the history of our game."

Maradona has been involved in other incidents such as an offensive gesture towards a supporter in Argentina’s opening game against Iceland.