French president Emmanuel Macron has urged Nigerians to offer support to his country’s football team as they bid to win the 2018 FIFA World Cup .

Macron who was in Nigeria for a visit called for support for the French Les Bleus at the tournament in Russia as the Super Eagles are no longer in the competition following their group stage exit.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria lost two games and won just one to finish below Argentina in the group.

France, however, defeated Argentina 4-3 when both sides met in the round of 16 clash and Macron used the opportunity of his visit to plead for support for his country by football loving Nigerians.

Speaking as France prepare for their quarterfinal clash against Uruguay, Marcron called for support while addressing basketballers at an event in Lagos.

He said, "I will like you to support the French team till the end of the World Cup. We defeated Argentina and at least, we did what we had to do after they had defeated the Super Eagles."

"So now, as the Super Eagles are no more in the tournament please support the French football team, we will win the World Cup."

He also took to his official Twitter account to post a video of the gathering along with a message which said, “As the Super Eagles are no longer in the competition, please support the French Team in the Football World Cup!”