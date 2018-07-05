Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

World Cup 2018:Emmanuel Macron wants Nigeria to support France

Emmanuel Macron French president urges Nigerians to support France for the World Cup

Emmanuel Macron has called on football loving Nigerians to back France for glory in Russia.

  • Published:
French president Emmanuel Macron has urged Nigerians to offer support to his country’s football team as they bid to win the 2018 FIFA World Cup. play Emmanuel Macron wants Nigerians to support France at the World Cup (Pulse)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

French president Emmanuel Macron has urged Nigerians to offer support to his country’s football team as they bid to win the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Macron who was in Nigeria for a visit called for support for the French Les Bleus at the tournament in Russia as the Super Eagles are no longer in the competition following their group stage exit.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria lost two games and won just one to finish below Argentina in the group.

Argentina vs France stats

France, however, defeated Argentina 4-3 when both sides met in the round of 16 clash and Macron used the opportunity of his visit to plead for support for his country by football loving Nigerians.

Twitter users hailed Kylian Mbappe as France beat Argentina 4-3 in their round of 16 clash of the 2018 FIFA World Cup played on Saturday, June 30. play Kylian Mbappe was the hero for France as they beat Argentina (CNN Sport)

Speaking as France prepare for their quarterfinal clash against Uruguay, Marcron called for support while addressing basketballers at an event in Lagos.

He said, "I will like you to support the French team till the end of the World Cup. We defeated Argentina and at least, we did what we had to do after they had defeated the Super Eagles."

France World Cup stats

"So now, as the Super Eagles are no more in the tournament please support the French football team, we will win the World Cup."

He also took to his official Twitter account to post a video of the gathering along with a message which said, “As the Super Eagles are no longer in the competition, please support the French Team in the Football World Cup!”

 

France takes on Uruguay on Friday, July 6 and the winners of the encounter will take on the winners of the game between Brazil and Belgium in the semifinals of the competition.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse. Email: Tosinsports@gmail.com, All social media accounts @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Dele Alli The Yoruba football star who has cut ties with his father Kehindebullet
2 Mohamed Salah Forward becomes Liverpool’s highest paid player in historybullet
3 Dele Alli Alleged sex tape of Tottenham midfielder hits social mediabullet

Related Articles

World Cup 2018 Twitter users mock Ronaldo, as Cavani sends Portugal home
World Cup 2018 Suarez praised as Uruguay beat Saudi Arabia to book second round spot
World Cup 2018 Reactions as Brazil beat Serbia 2-0 to top Group E
World Cup 2018 Reactions as France, Denmark play first goalless draw
World Cup 2018 Mbappe gets high praise as France beat Peru
World Cup 2018 Twitter hails Mbappe as France knockout Messi and Argentina
World Cup 2018 Lionel Messi says he knew Argentina will beat Nigeria
World Cup 2018 Nigerians are heartbroken as Super Eagles crash out
Nigeria vs Argentina Ahmed Musa warns Lionel Messi of revenge

Football

Twitter users hailed Kylian Mbappe as France beat Argentina 4-3 in their round of 16 clash of the 2018 FIFA World Cup played on Saturday, June 30.
World Cup 2018 5 things you should know about France 4 Vs 3 Argentina
Diego Maradona claimed Colombia only lost to England because of US referee Matt Geiger
Football Maradona apologises over Colombia-England referee slur
Edinson Cavani trains in Nizhny Novgorod on the eve of the World Cup quarter-final between France and Uruguay
Football France preparing for Cavani to play in World Cup quarter-finals
Emil Forsberg is mobbed by his teammates after scoring the only goal to eliminate Switzerland in the last 16
Football Sweden talisman Forsberg brushes off Ibrahimovic comparisons