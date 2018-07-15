Pulse.ng logo
World Cup 2018: Croatia’s Kolinda Kitarović dominate Twitter

World Cup 2018 Everyone wants a hug from Croatia’s president as France win final 4-2

Twitter users were impressed as Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović hugged almost everyone after 2018 World Cup final.

  • Published:
Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic and Luca Modric play World Cup 2018: Everyone wants a hug from Croatia’s president as France win final 4-2 (Twitter/BBCMOTD)

Croatia’s president Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović dominated conversations with her hugs on Twitter after her side fell 2-4 to France in the final of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

France win 2018 FIFA World Cup play

France win 2018 FIFA World Cup

(REUTERS)
 

A Mario Mandžukić put France in the lead in the 18th minute but Ivan Perisic quickly netted to bring Croatia level.

France got back into the lead from an Antoine Griezmann VAR-assisted penalty before Kylian Mbappe and Paul Pogba both scored to seal the lead.

A Mandžukić goal after a howler from Hugo Lloris could not spark a Croatia come-back.

As France celebrated at the final whistle, the camera panned to see Croatia’s president Grabar-Kitarović being consoled by a hug from her French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

Everyone wants a hug

She was later seen hugging Croatia’s captain Luka Modric as she consoled the midfielder.

Her hugging became a talking point on Twitter Nigeria as everyone wanted one.

Retweet if you would want that hug from the president of Croatia #WorldCupFinal,” a certain @BadonB tweeted.

 

I want someone to hug me the way Croatia’s president hugs everyone,” a user with the handle @zuhayrstarksaid.

 

Sitting here having President-envy watching Macron and the President of Croatia, under pouring rain, warmly hug every #FifaWorldCup2018 final player. Can anybody imagine #PresidentLoco doing that? Yeah. Me neither. Sigh,” @ananavarro tweeted.

Hug me like the way the Croatian president hugged Mbappe,” @PAPPYKOJO said.

 

The way this Pretty Croatian President is giving out FREE Hugs..Am rushing to Russia to collect my own PRESIDENTIAL HUG,” @KnoxTainment said.

 

Just for the feels I’m going to keep rewinding and watching Croatia’s wonderful president hug each of her players like they are her own sons. And the French team, too!! Also great show, France,” @Mollywood said.

 

Croatian president is the most wonderful person ever...giving Bear Hug to every one....!!,” @graphicalcomic said.

 

 “The hugs the Croatian president gives are type hugs you crave mahn #WorldCupFinal,@InSine_Enigma said.

 

A hug from this beautiful Croatia      president is more than a world cup medal,” @mzgbeborun said.

Croatian president really gave hug to every single person who walked by her. She's the sweetest person ever. I love her. #WorldCupFinal, @RomanX69 said.

 

Croatia President be dashing 360 degree hug anyhow but funke from Apo Mechaninc Village will be giving you 180 degree.....Incredulous,”  @PhysioNiyi said.

 

The Croatian president looks like she gives the best hugs. The Leslie Knope of The World Cup. #WorldCupFinal,@Carolvstheworld said.

 

