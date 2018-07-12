news

England were trolled on Twitter following their 2-1 loss to Croatian in the semifinal of the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Wednesday, July 11.

The Three Lions were hailed as favourites to win the World Cup with the hashtag "#Its Coming home".

Twitter users were not impressed with the display of the Three Lions as opinions were divided about their performance throughout the course of the tournament.

Croatia advanced to the semifinal after another penalty shootout victory this time over hosts Russia, while England brushed aside Sweden in their quarterfinal clash .

England took the league through Kieran Trippier , Ivan Perisic equalised for Croatia in the second half, before Mario Mandzukic netted the winner in extra time.

After the game several England players were criticised for their performance in the encounter.

Harry Kane trolled after Croatia game

Harry Kane who has scored six goals at the World Cup was criticised for his performance against Croatia.

The England captain was one of the trends on Twitter as users discussed the possibility of him doing more and helping his teammates in a crucial encounter.

The Tottenham striker was also criticised for not passing to Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling during the course of the encounter, here are the reactions on Twitter.

"Harry Kane will end up with the World Cup’s Golden Boot in what’s likely to be the least remarkable winner in the tournament’s history. Three penalties, a deflected shot and well positioned goals"

"harry kane is absolutely pathetic as a captain by the way, a walking human bin bag of nothingness. feel bad for the nice lads in the squad but atleast I don’t have to watch his muggy face lift the world cup"

"Harry Kane proving once again what a selfish prick he is. He squares that chance to Sterling at 1-0 and the team is in the world cup final. He's put his own glory ahead of his teammates and not for the first time. Captain? Behave yourself."

"Harry Kane is the biggest national disappointment since the cheese festival ran out of cheese "

Sterling praised as England lose to Croatia

Raheem Sterling who usually plays the villain role was afforded praise on Twitter after England crashed out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The Manchester City forward who has not scored a goal at the tournament was praised on Twitter as England were still leading until he was substituted by Gareth Southgate in the second half.

Twitter users were has divided opinion on Sterling's removal from the game.

Here are the reactions on Twitter, "Alli should have been off before Sterling."

"So sterling haters. What HAS rashford done tonight? Why have we had zero attack’s since sterling came off and he came on?"

"Rashford, against a tiring and already slow Croatia defence, trying to do what Sterling was doing perfectly fine all game and still failing every time."

"Ive backed Sterling all the way but that was his fault tonight...he should of ignored the substitution and stayed on..."

"England have been nowhere near as dangerous since Sterling went off. Make a note of that and don’t believe what you read in the red tops tomorrow."