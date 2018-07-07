news

Here are the Twitter reactions as England beat Sweden 2-0 in their quarterfinal clash of the 2018 FIFA World Cup , played on Saturday, July 7.

England progressed to the quarterfinal after a 4-3 penalty win over Colombia, while Sweden beat Switzerland 1-0 to advance.

The game ended 2-0 in favour of England, Harry Maguire with the opener from a corner kick in the 30th minute, Dele Alli doubled the lead through a header in the 59th minutes the Three Lions roared to the semifinal

Sweden vs England stats

Raheem Sterling trolled despite win

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling was trolled on Twitter even though England beat Sweden.

The 23-year-old had the opportunity to put the game out of sight but squandered several chances which made Twitter users criticise his performance and efficency.

Here are the reactions to his performance, "Raheem Sterling is a worse finisher than that lady who restored that Jesus painting. "

"Sterling's been very dangerous, until he's clean on goal. I'd keep him on but tell him to bloody pass it to Kane."

"Sterling is one miss away from being called a n*gger by Daily Mail in tomorrow's headlines"

"Sterling reminds me of trying to play football with my son. He’s so enthusiastic, but when i pass him the ball he just picks it up and throws it under a passing truck."

"Sterling proving his gun tattoo is harmless by showing the world he has no idea how to shoot"

"If Raheem Sterling shot Tupac, he’d be 47 today."

Dele Alli, Maguire, Pickford hailed

Dele Alli and Harry Maguire were hailed for their goals against Sweden while Pickford also received praise as he kept his first clean sheet of the tournament.

Harry Maguire stats

Alli became the second youngest goalscorer for England after Michael Owen at the 1998 edition in France.

Here are the reactions to their performance by Twitter users, "Dele Alli became the 2nd youngest player to score a World Cup goal for England, behind only Michael Owen in 1998."

"Jordan Pickford channeling his inner David de Gea. Unreal."

"Pickford and Maguire will grab the headlines but the organisation, leadership, communication, efficiency and composure of both Henderson and Stones has been really impressive."

England stats

"Maguire is a man of his word"

"jordan pickford could’ve saved the titanic"

"150 - Donald Trump has offered Everton $150 million for Jordan Pickford. Wall."

England fans believe 'it's coming home'

After progressing to their first semifinal since the 1990 FIFA World Cup, England supporters believe the trophy is coming home.

Here are their reactions on Twitter, "ITS COMING HOME LADS!!!! Get in there!!"

"World Cup semi-final here we come. Who can believe it? Its coming home.."

"I’ve just realised... its coming home"

England will now take on the winners between Croatia and Russia in their semi final clash slated for Wednesday, July 11.