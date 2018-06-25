Belgium thumped Tunisia 5-2 to take all the three points in the Group game of 2018 World Cup.
These are five things you should know about the game.
With the 5-2 win over Tunisia, Belgium have now won all of their last six World Cup group stage games from the last one in 2002.
They won all three of their 2014 World Cup group stage and now the opening two of Russia 2018.
Tunisia lost 2-5 to Belgium to continue a very poor run in the World Cup. They are now winless in 13 World Cup games, losing their last four in a row.
With his brace on Saturday, Lukaku has now scored seven goals for Belgium in major international competitions (Euros and World Cups), the most ever for his country.
Batshuayi’s 90-minute goal for Belgium now means that his six goals from his eight for Belgium have come as a substitute.
The 5-2 win over Tunisia is the first time Belgium is scoring more than four goals in a game in 90 minutes.