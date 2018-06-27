news

The Super Eagles of Nigeria fell to a 2-1 loss to Argentina in their last group game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The Super Eagles fought hard to keep the score at 1-1 after Victor Moses had levelled for Nigeria following Lionel Messi’s goal but Marcos Rojo struck late on to send the Eagles crashing out of the World Cup .

These are five things you should know about the win.

Nigeria 1 Vs 2 Argentina

1. Out of the group stage

With the 2-1 win, Argentina have managed to progress to the round of 16, the fourth consecutive World Cup they have managed that.

2. Argentina don't lose when they score first

There was nothing stopping Argentina from winning on Tuesday night after Lionel Messi opened the scoring in the 14th minute.

Argentina are now unbeaten in their last 40 World Cup games when they opening the scoring

They have not lost in a World Cup game where they score first since a 1-3 defeat against Germany in 1958.

3. Another group stage exit for Nigeria

The 1-2 loss means that the Super Eagles are out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, the third time in their last four World Cup campaigns they have been eliminated in the group stages.

4. Rojo loves a goal against Nigeria

It was Rojo who netted the winner for Argentina in the 2-1 win over Nigeria. He also scored the winner for Argentina against Nigeria fours ago in Brazil 2014.

Two of his three goals for Argentina have come against Nigeria.

5. Messi scores 100th World Cup 2018 goal

Messi’s 14th-minute goal against Nigeria was the 100th goal of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.