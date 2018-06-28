Pulse.ng logo
World Cup 2018: 4 things to know about Mexico 0 Vs 3 Sweden

Sweden smashed three goals past Mexico to book a place in the round of 16 of the 2018 World Cup.

Sweden play World Cup 2018: 5 things to know about Mexico 0 Vs 3 Sweden (AFP)
At the risk of crashing out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup at halftime, Sweden switched on in the second half to score three goals in their 3-0 spanking of Japan.

These are four things you should know about the game.

Mexico 0 Vs 3 Sweden

1. Round of 16 again

Emil Forsberg play Sweden midfielder Emil Forsberg celebrates qualification for the last 16 at the World Cup (AFP)
 

Sweden have now reached the round of 16 of the World Cup on each of the last four occasions they have qualified for the tournament.

2. Biggest win in 24 years

Sweden’s 3-0 win over Mexico on Wednesday, is their biggest in the World Cup in 24 years, since their 4-0 win over Bulgaria in the third-place game of 1994 World Cup.

3. A familiar spot for Mexico

Despite the huge loss, Mexico still made it to the last 16. They have now reached the last 16 in each of the last eight World Cup tournaments they have competed in.

4. World Cup of penalties

Andreas Granqvist’s goal from the spot kick for Sweden in the 62nd minute is the 18th penalty at the 2018 World Cup, the most scored at any World Cup tournament in history.

