World Cup 2018: 4 things you should know about Croatia Vs Denmark

World Cup 2018 4 things you should know about Croatia’s win over Denmark

Croatia won after a dramatic penalty shoot-out against Denmark in the round of 16.

Here are Twitter reactions as Croatia beat Denmark  3-2 in penalty shootout after a 90 minute and extra time 1-1 draw in their round of 16 2018 FIFA World Cup, clash on Sunday, July 1. play (CNN Sport)
Goalkeeper Danijel Subasic was the hero as Croatia squeezed into the World Cup quarter-finals with a penalty shoot-out victory over Denmark here Sunday.

On a night of late, late drama Ivan Rakitic stroked home the decisive spot-kick to ensure the Croats advanced to a last eight meeting with Russia after the two sides finished locked at 1-1 following extra-time.

These are four things you should know about the game.

Croatia Vs Denmark

1. The first quarter-final in 20 years

Croatia’s win has taken them to their first quarter-final appearance of the World Cup since their debut in France 1998 by the golden side led by Davor Suker.

2. Shoot-out headache for Denmark

With this defeat, Denmark have now lost two of their three penalty shoot-outs at major tournaments. They lost against Spain in the semi-final of Euro 1984. With the only win against the Netherlands in Euro 92.

3. Early goals

It was a fast start to the game as Denmark and Croatia scored a goal each inside four minutes, This was the only second game in World Cup history that both teams have scored inside four minutes. The other game was Argentina’s 3-2 win over Nigeria in June 2014.

4. Variety

Croatia celebrate victory in their World Cup last-16 match against Denmark play

Croatia celebrate victory in their World Cup last-16 match against Denmark

(AFP)
 

Croatia’s only goal of the game was scored by Mario Mandzukic who is their sixth goalscorer at the 2018 World Cup, more than any other side in the competition.

