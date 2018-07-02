Croatia won after a dramatic penalty shoot-out against Denmark in the round of 16.
On a night of late, late drama Ivan Rakitic stroked home the decisive spot-kick to ensure the Croats advanced to a last eight meeting with Russia after the two sides finished locked at 1-1 following extra-time.
These are four things you should know about the game.
Croatia’s win has taken them to their first quarter-final appearance of the World Cup since their debut in France 1998 by the golden side led by Davor Suker.
With this defeat, Denmark have now lost two of their three penalty shoot-outs at major tournaments. They lost against Spain in the semi-final of Euro 1984. With the only win against the Netherlands in Euro 92.
It was a fast start to the game as Denmark and Croatia scored a goal each inside four minutes, This was the only second game in World Cup history that both teams have scored inside four minutes. The other game was Argentina’s 3-2 win over Nigeria in June 2014.
Croatia’s only goal of the game was scored by Mario Mandzukic who is their sixth goalscorer at the 2018 World Cup, more than any other side in the competition.