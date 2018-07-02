Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

World Cup 2018: 3 things you should know about Russia’s win over Spain

World Cup 2018 3 things you should know about Russia’s win over Spain

Igor Akinfeev saved two penalties in a dramatic shootout as the World Cup hosts dumped Spain out.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Igor Akinfeev play World Cup 2018: 3 things you should know about Russia’s win over Spain (AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Russia upset Spain on Sunday with a penalty-shoot to progress to the quarter-finals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Into extra-time, after a 1-1 draw and Russia captain, Igor Akinfeev saved two penalties in a dramatic shootout as the World Cup hosts dumped title contenders Spain out in the last 16 following a 1-1 draw.

These are 3 things you should know about the game.

Russia Vs Spain

1. First time for Russia

Russia’s win over Spain takes the quarter-final of the 2018 World Cup. This is the first time they have reached this stage since the breakup of the Soviet Union.

2. Penalty headache for Spain

Spain have now lost three of their four World Cup penalty shootouts at the World Cup. At Mexico 86 against Belgium, against South Korea at Korea/Japan 2002 and this game.

Spain coach Fernando Hierro’s last game for Spain was the penalty shoot-out loss to South Korea in 2002. He played a penalty during that shoot-out and scored.

3. Penalty joy for host

Russia’s win over Spain in the penalty-shoot means that host nations have now won each of their last five penalty shoot-outs at the World Cup since Italian 90 when host lost to Argentina in the semi-final.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is the Sports Editor at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Diego Maradona Argentina legend reportedly banned by FIFAbullet
2 Dele Alli The Yoruba football star who has cut ties with his father...bullet
3 World Cup 2018 Akinfeev hailed as Russia knock out Spain on penalty...bullet

Related Articles

Football Hierro dodges questions on future after Spain World Cup defeat
Football Spanish press blame ex-coach Lopetegui for World Cup exit
World Cup 2018 'That's life' says Iniesta after Spain farewell ends in defeat
Football Russia's World Cup upset of Spain 'only the beginning', says Cherchesov
Football Spain blame game begins after World Cup penalty heartache
World Cup 2018 Neymar's Brazil, Belgium target quarters after Spain bow out

Football

Twitter users hailed Kylian Mbappe as France beat Argentina 4-3 in their round of 16 clash of the 2018 FIFA World Cup played on Saturday, June 30.
World Cup 2018 5 things you should know about France 4 Vs 3 Argentina
Belgium's forward Eden Hazard (R) fights for the ball with Japan's midfielder Gaku Shibasaki
Football Battling Belgium fight back to reach World Cup's last eight
Nacer Chadli completed a remarkable World Cup comeback
Football Belgium strike back to beat Japan in World Cup epic
Playing for a move? Xherdan Shaqiri has been linked with a transfer away from English Championship side Stoke City
Football Swiss turn to Shaqiri to prove his worth on the world stage