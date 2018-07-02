World Cup 2018: 3 things you should know about Russia’s win over Spain

news

Russia upset Spain on Sunday with a penalty-shoot to progress to the quarter-finals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Into extra-time, after a 1-1 draw and Russia captain, Igor Akinfeev saved two penalties in a dramatic shootout as the World Cup hosts dumped title contenders Spain out in the last 16 following a 1-1 draw.

These are 3 things you should know about the game.

1. First time for Russia

Russia’s win over Spain takes the quarter-final of the 2018 World Cup. This is the first time they have reached this stage since the breakup of the Soviet Union.

2. Penalty headache for Spain

Spain have now lost three of their four World Cup penalty shootouts at the World Cup. At Mexico 86 against Belgium, against South Korea at Korea/Japan 2002 and this game.

Spain coach Fernando Hierro’s last game for Spain was the penalty shoot-out loss to South Korea in 2002. He played a penalty during that shoot-out and scored.

3. Penalty joy for host

Russia’s win over Spain in the penalty-shoot means that host nations have now won each of their last five penalty shoot-outs at the World Cup since Italian 90 when host lost to Argentina in the semi-final.