World Cup 2018 3 things you should know about Mexico’s win over South Korea

Mexico claimed a vital 2-1 win over South Korea in a Group F game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
Goals from Javier Hernandez and Carlos Vela clinched a 2-1 victory in Rostov.
These are three things you should know.
After winning their opening two games of 2018 World Cup, Mexico have won back to back matches at the World for the first time in 18 years.
The last time they did it was at Korea/Japan 2002 where they won their opening two games.
South Korea are on a bad World Cup run. With their loss on Saturday, they have now lost four World Cup matches. Their joint-worst run at the World Cup.
Following his 60th-minute goal in Mexico’s 2-1 win over South Korea, Hernandez with 50 goals in his now the highest goalscorer for his country.